For on-line news, what sites do you avoid and which ones do you seek out as being trustworthy?
Thanks to my position as an editor on SoylentNews, I've had the privilege of viewing story submissions which have referenced a veritable plethora of different sources. It has been a privilege to serve you these past few years. My goal has been to provide stories that cover a diversity of areas but always with an attempt to provide level-headed background. I strive to avoid shrill in-your-face!!!!elevnty! diatribes. To invoke a common mis-quotation "Just the facts, ma'am." Full confession: I'm not above posting an occasional funny or feel-good story, either.
Over time, I've come to learn that some sources are more reputable than others. News outlets are comprised of people who have their own biases; some try to remain objective whereas others use their position to push an agenda.
For example, I've learned here that RT is a mouthpiece for the Russian government (A modern-day Pravda, if you will).
The BBC (British Broadcasting Company), on the other hand, is funded primarily through a television license costing £147 per year per household. But, it has received a funding boost from government to expand its global reach.
Fox News has had complaints about its content and has had its share of controversies. But even some commonly-held beliefs about Fox News have proved exagerated and not fully supported by the facts.
ScienceDaily, phys.org, CNET, Quora, NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), ESA (European Space Agency), Spaceflight Now, weather.gov, and Hurricane Prediction Center are just some of the sites that I have found especially helpful.
So, I turn to the SoylentNews community:
- What biases have you found with MSM (main-stream media)?
- what 'news' sites do YOU avoid? Why?
- where do YOU find trustworthy, unbiased, fact-supported news?
Bonus question: What would you think of a news story on SoylentNews whose only supporting link is CNN? Fox News? Breitbart?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 28, @05:38PM (1 child)
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/esp_novedades.htm#december2018 [bibliotecapleyades.net]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 28, @05:45PM
Also, Sorcha Faal: http://whatdoesitmean.com/ [whatdoesitmean.com]
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday December 28, @05:40PM
There are tons of biases that all people purporting to be news outlets have, but from the big main-stream media in capitalist countries, the most important biases are:
1. "Everything is basically fine. Any problems you may be experiencing right now are your own damn fault. People who negative stuff is happening to aren't like you, so you can sympathize with them but don't feel like their problems are your problems."
2. "The government is generally right. There may be some scandals here and there, but nothing is seriously amiss. Especially on foreign policy, there's a general consensus that shall not be questioned. If there is a problem, it can be fixed by replacing the Democrats with Republicans or vice versa."
3. "Any problems you have and are unable to fix on your own can be fixed by buying something. More news about this after these messages from our sponsors ..."
Noam Chomsky's classic Manufacturing Consent is worth a read for more on this. These biases I just listed are much more important than any left or right bias you may detect.
And no, this doesn't mean that the non-mainstream news sites aren't also biased as all get-out.
Slashdot, of course!
But more seriously, I'd probably avoid anything that's from The Daily Stormer, InfoWars, or HuffPo, because all of those organizations have a pattern of misrepresenting facts to suit their ideology. I'm sure there are other nutjobs out there worth ignoring, though, so don't make that the definitive list.
More to the point, determining what is and isn't true isn't a matter of what site the story is hosted on. For example, there were completely false stories planted in the New York Times in 2001-3 when the Bush administration was trying to convince us that invading Iraq was a good idea. Fox News personalities are paid bonuses to say certain talking points as many times as they can during their time on air, and those talking points are determined by politics, not truth.
No single source has it. When you're considering running or believing a story, the right thing to do is go through the good old Baloney Detection Kit, which includes seeking out corroboration of the facts from as many diverse sources as possible. Ideally with organizations that have an ability to know first-hand: 5 local papers running the same AP story about something going on in Israel / Palestine aren't corroboration in the same way as the Jerusalem Post, Haaretz, and Al Jazeera all being in general agreement about what happened.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday December 28, @05:54PM
Phys.org is shit. Always use ScienceDaily instead.
