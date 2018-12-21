from the joking-while-online dept.
UK Cops Have Decided Impolite Online Speech Is Worth A Visit From An Officer
In this case, it was Irish comedy writer Graham Linehan being visited by the Norwich Police Department on a Sunday morning. He was apparently reported by outspoken trans rights activist Adrian Harrop. Linehan had posted tweets criticizing Harrop's televised debate with a woman who had paid for a billboard depicting the dictionary's definition of the word "woman," which bothered Harrop so much he complained and got that taken down as well.
Harrop was the reason Linehan was talking to police officers about tweets that didn't even violate the Twitter Rules. He had merely suggested Harrop's steamrolling of the billboard buyer during a televised debate might have been "male privilege." Another tweet alleged Harrop had threatened women and doxxed them for not being friendly enough to his cause. This is the tweet Harrop admits bothered him so much he needed to call the police. This is the disturbing, but ultimately useless, outcome of Harrop's decision.
[...] You can't recognize free speech while still insisting everyone has to be nice to everyone else while online. You can hope that's what will happen, but you can't demand this of the general population. Unless you're in the UK, in which case you can, because you don't really recognize free speech and should probably remove that phrase from the government's collective vocabulary.
(Score: 2) by ledow on Friday December 28, @07:19PM
Stop spreading bullshit.
A police officer's job in the UK, more than anything else, involves calming non-criminal situations and keeping the peace.
A bobby who can't knock on your door and ask you to keep the noise down, be more civil to your neighbour, or consider the consequences of a tweet isn't capable of doing their job. It literally does not matter that they aren't crimes, because they aren't arresting, charging or imprisoning anyone.
No different to your complaint that the neighbours are having a loud party - the police can't arrest people for having a party. But they can knock on the door civilly, ask them to keep it down, and bite their tongue if they do get a load of abuse about doing so, even though they can't arrest anyone for a suspected crime.
And quotes like:
"The UK government might think complaints like these will be handled civilly by public servants with the power to deploy deadly force, but that's a big assumption when the underlying "crime" is incivility."
Are entirely misleading. Extremely few police officers have the power to deploy deadly force. And the reason they are few, and rarely utilitised, is that our police are CIVIL. Sure, jump on with your story about a policeman pulling you over and arresting you after you gave him a mouthful of abuse and hassle for him telling you that your back light is out (I've been stopped by police loads - they are ALWAYS civil, and very forgiving and could have easily nicked me for things that they just gave me a little "get it fixed when it's convenient" hints for).
The UK police received a complaint of hate speech. They knocked on the guy's door, knowing they couldn't do anything "legal" about it. They just wanted to assess and moderate the situation before it grew out of proportion. They had a word. The guy didn't want to listen, they walked away, AND LITERALLY NOTHING HAPPENED. That's what police do in situations that don't involve actual crimes. That's what you WANT them to do. Because 9 times out of 10 they don't get a dickhead, they get a normal person who then goes "Oh, right, sorry, no, I didn't intend to cause offence, thanks officer" and the situation dies - the "victim" thinks that their concerns are acted on, the "perpetrator" moderates their behaviour, and nobody is arrested or causes paperwork.
Anti-police sentiment may be rife in the US and with some people in the UK. Now consider what you WANT the police's response to be? Because if they'd just ignored it and then the guy had committed actual hate speech, they'd be in the press. If the "victim" had been attacked, they'd be in the press. If they'd done NOTHING about the concerns, they'd be in the press. If they'd stormed in and arrested him or investigated him (not even charged him!), they'd be in the press. So instead, the local bobby (not even some long investigation CID shit, but the guy who sighed and happened to be nearest) knocked on the door to ask what's happened, got an earful and STILL they got into the press.
Stop that shit.