Tesla names Larry Ellison and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson to board after SEC settlement
Tesla named Larry Ellison and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson to its board on Friday, in compliance with an SEC settlement. The appointments add needed business and human resources expertise to the board — though add to questions about CEO Elon Musk's influence over the board.
Wilson-Thompson is the global head of human resources at Walgreens Boots Alliance and a former executive at Kellogg. Ellison is co-founder and executive chairman of Oracle, and recently disclosed a massive personal stake in Tesla.
[...] A Tesla spokesperson downplayed Ellison and Musk's personal relationship, saying the two had only socialized a handful of times and always in a group setting. The spokesperson said Musk and Ellison had not spoken for about a year leading up to Ellison's appointment to the board.
Also at The Verge.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 28, @10:45PM
That's what Elon and his sockpuppet Larry say.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 28, @10:58PM
Time to get a public sector guy that can pay off the politicians to build charging stations for them while making sure the port is American made and patented so the Asians can't compete.
RIP Tesla. Like Oracle and Sun and everything else Ellison and that good ol' MBA magic touches, you'll have a short lived success thanks to some protections followed by a smooth ride down the drain. Nothing will get innovated or improved and the Chinese & Indians will catch up thanks to that until you run out of things to out source and just sell off the brand.
#MAGA
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday December 28, @11:05PM
The guy who makes Oracle one of the most hated companies in the world? The guy that decided landing his jet in the wee hours of the morning were worth the fines his local airport levied against him for waking everybody around up? The guy that is basically a smarter Trump without the desire to be a good neighbor?
The only good thing I've ever heard about Larry is he makes lots of money.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.