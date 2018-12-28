from the call-for-help-go-unconnected dept.
911 emergency services go down across the US after CenturyLink outage
911 emergency services in several states across the U.S. remain down after a massive outage at a CenturyLink data center.
The outage began after 12pm ET on Thursday, according to CenturyLink’s status page, and continues to cause disruption across 911 call centers. Some states have seen their services restored. CenturyLink has not said what caused the outage beyond an issue with a “network element,” but said in its latest update — around 11am ET on Friday — that the company said that it was “seeing good progress, but our service restoration work is not complete.”
In a tweet, the telecoms giant said it was “working tirelessly” to get its affected systems back up and running.
CenturyLink, one of the largest telecommunications providers in the U.S., provides internet and phone backbone services to major cell carriers, including AT&T and Verizon. Data center or fiber issues can have a knock-on effect to other companies, cutting out service and causing cell site blackouts.
In this case, the outage affected only cellular calls to 911, and not landline calls.
Several states sent emergency alerts to residents’ cell phones warning of the outage.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday December 29, @03:04AM
So did the country turn into a "The Purge" mentality instantly?
(Score: 0, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday December 29, @03:12AM
Mossad is attacking America and American interests as punishment against Trump for pulling the troops out from the Middle-East (and not just that, but meeting with a U.S.S. Liberty Survivor and pushing Israel to get its act in gear for a two-state solution).
We can expect to see more cyberattacks on SCADA and other infrastructure, the disappearance and/or destruction of civilian airliners at home and abroad, and Lavon Affair [wikipedia.org] style attacks on overseas tourists, such as this recent one [cnn.com] and the flight 9268. [wikipedia.org]
Mossad (with the help of sympathetic nonprofits) is also behind the staging and support of the Latin American caravans attempting to invade America.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 29, @03:15AM (2 children)
Ummm... A few days ago the concept of doing away with cash was discussed here.
Any speculation of how a similar outage would impact society?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 29, @03:28AM
Most people with crypto also have some gold/silver/etc that has a long history of being used as money. The (majority of) people who do whatever the government tells them will be in a pickle though, so there should be some plan for helping them.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday December 29, @03:38AM
Congratulations. You've just understood why killing cash is a bad idea. Just like Estonia going all digital for state records. All it takes is an outage to disrupt society, and it doesn't take much to come about: a good strong solar flare, a nuke going off in the upper atmosphere, the US not maintaining the power grid properly...
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday December 29, @03:34AM
- Counties in Oregon.
In my actual experience, the Clark County "User Error" did the right thing, because I have the 971 Oregon Area code with a local Portland exchange, despite that I actually live in Vancouver.
I shall write a letter to CRESA to request they alert Oregon's Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington Counties during future such events.
Far more common is for a Portland resident to have a 971 or 503 number but then to actually work in Vancouver.
(The alert scared the living crap out of my lady.)
