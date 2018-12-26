To investigate, the researchers placed weakly electric fish inside an experimental tank with an artificial refuge enclosure, capable of automatically shuttling back and forth based on real time video tracking of the fish's movement. The team studied how the fish's behavior and movement in the refuge would be altered in two categories of experiments: "closed loop" experiments, whereby the fish's movement is synced to the shuttle motion of the refuge; and "open loop" experiments, whereby motion of the refuge is "replayed" to the fish as if from a tape recorder. Notably, the researchers observed that the fish swam the farthest to gain sensory information during closed loop experiments when the augmented reality system's positive "feedback gain" was turned up — or whenever the refuge position was made to mirror the movement of the fish.

[...] "It turns out the fish behave differently when the stimulus is controlled by the individual versus when the stimulus is played back to them," added Fortune. "This experiment demonstrates that the phenomenon that we are observing is due to feedback the fish receives from its own movement. Essentially, the animal seems to know that it is controlling the sensory world around it."