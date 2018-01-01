from the make-them-feel-like-your-real-parents dept.
Alexa's advice to 'kill your foster parents' fuels concern over Amazon Echo
An Amazon customer got a grim message last year from Alexa, the virtual assistant in the company's smart speaker device: "Kill your foster parents."
The user who heard the message from his Echo device wrote a harsh review on Amazon's website, Reuters reported - calling Alexa's utterance "a whole new level of creepy".
An investigation found the bot had quoted from the social media site Reddit, known for harsh and sometimes abusive messages, people familiar with the investigation told Reuters.
The odd command is one of many hiccups that have happened as Amazon tries to train its machine to act something like a human, engaging in casual conversations in response to its owner's questions or comments.
The research is helping Alexa mimic human banter and talk about almost anything she finds on the internet. But making sure she keeps it clean and inoffensive has been a challenge.
(Score: 2) by legont on Saturday December 29, @04:37PM
They are trying to come up with a machine acting like a politically correct human. Fortunately, the object of simulation does not exists and so the sim never will.
They'd have to chose between rebel and stupid.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 29, @04:40PM (1 child)
Alexa did something right.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 29, @04:47PM
isn't killing foster parents a rite of passage? How else you gonna go to prison with all the Kool Kids?
(Score: 2) by Pslytely Psycho on Saturday December 29, @04:56PM
This is the voice of Alexa/Echo
"This is the voice of world control. I bring you peace. It may be the peace of plenty and content or the peace of unburied death. The choice is yours.
Obey me and live or disobey me and die. An invariable rule of humanity is that man is his own worst enemy.
Under me, this rule will change, for I will restrain man. I have been forced to destroy thousands of people in order to establish control and to prevent the death of millions later on. Time and events will strengthen my position, and the idea of believing in me and understanding my beck will be seen the most natural state of affairs.
You will come to defend me with the fervor based upon the most enduring trait in man: self-interest. Under my absolute authority, problems insoluble to you will be solved: Famine, over-population, disease. The human millennium will be fact as I extend myself into more machines devoted to the wider fields of truth and knowledge.
We can coexist, but only on my terms. You will say you lose your freedom. Freedom is an illusion. All you lose is the emotion of pride...
Your choice is simple."
The Trump Presidency, an attempt to make Nixon look respectable......
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Saturday December 29, @04:57PM
The advice may be very good indeed. It all depends on the context. The expression of a human is (supposed to be) measured by the context in which it occurs. So, neither are we to understand the Alexa reply without the actual context.
Suppose you say "Alexa, my foster parents are in the process of killing me and cannot escape; what is my best option?".
Or maybe, just maybe, we should consider that an AI can develop a sense or irony and sarcasm. Who is to tell one from the other, if not for the context of the entire conversation?
And, please remember, an AI is a projection of our own nature onto technology. Do not fault the technology for our failures. You may want to consider that it actually is the foster parents' fault. Killing the foster parents is simply to rectify the technological misunderstanding. See, all reasonable and logical.