Let's do the time warp again. It's just a bend in the middle of your new apple device, a little legal shuffling and lawyers laughing all night. Let's do the bendgate again. This time it's the iPad Pro with new devices being shipped pre-bent to customers. Is this Apple subtly telling their customers to get bent? Will Apple ever learn? Will we get a Bendgate the third? Tune in six months from now to find out.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday December 29, @06:54PM
Hey, I'm all for suing Apple - nothing to do with them shipping bent devices, I just hate companies that don't pay their fair share of taxes. But in this case, the onus is on the customers: whoever buys a defective device knowing full well that it has a fair chance of being defective accepts that it may be defective.
The only customers who have a case against Apple are those who bought bent iPads before the issue became public knowledge - and even then, it should serve as a reminder not to play early adopter... The others who bought one after the disclosure knew perfectly well what the risks were, and to those I say tough cookie.