Let's do the time warp again. It's just a bend in the middle of your new apple device, a little legal shuffling and lawyers laughing all night. Let's do the bendgate again. This time it's the iPad Pro with new devices being shipped pre-bent to customers. Is this Apple subtly telling their customers to get bent? Will Apple ever learn? Will we get a Bendgate the third? Tune in six months from now to find out.

Original Submission