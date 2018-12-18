Incorporating genetic diversity into a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease resulted in greater overlap with the genetic, molecular and clinical features of this pervasive human disease, according to a study funded by the National Institute on Aging (NIA), part of the National Institutes of Health. The study also suggests that adding genetic diversity may be key to improving the predictive power of studies using mouse models and increasing their usability for precision medicine research for Alzheimer's. This research comes out of the newly established Resilience-Alzheimer's Disease Consortium (Resilience-AD) and was published online Dec. 27, 2018 in the journal Neuron.

"This is the first study to show that you can replicate many of the molecular features of Alzheimer's disease in a genetically diverse mouse model," said NIA Director Richard J. Hodes, M.D. "It points to a strategy for better use of mouse models for precision medicine research -- both basic and translational -- for Alzheimer's disease."

Alzheimer's disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills and, eventually, the ability to carry out simple tasks. As many as 5.5 million Americans age 65 and older are estimated to be living with Alzheimer's disease, the most common form of dementia.