Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 15 submissions in the queue.

After Naloxone, When Can Opioid Overdose Patients Be Safely Discharged? Study Confirms One Hour Rule

posted by mrpg on Sunday December 30, @05:52AM   Printer-friendly
from the good-to-know dept.
Science

janrinok writes:

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

  Naloxone has saved thousands of lives. But can patients be safely discharged from the Emergency Department (ED) just an hour after they receive the medication that curtails drug overdoses?

According to the St. Paul's Early Discharge Rule developed in 2000, that's how long providers should observe patients after naloxone treatment, so long as their vital signs meet specific criteria and they are ambulatory.

But the rule was never externally validated or assessed in light of the changes that have occurred in recent years with opioid use disorder.

Original Submission


«  Better Mouse Model Built To Enable Precision-Medicine Research For Alzheimer's
After Naloxone, When Can Opioid Overdose Patients Be Safely Discharged? Study Confirms One Hour Rule | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)