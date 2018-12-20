from the choose-your-own-article dept.
Netflix drops the first trailer for 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch'
Netflix is time-traveling back to the eighties in the first trailer for its upcoming Black Mirror movie, Bandersnatch. Fans have been piecing together clues from a teaser and now we're getting our first look at the flick. The official synopsis states the film is set in 1984 andfollows "a young programmer who begins to question reality as he adapts a sprawling fantasy novel into a video game and soon faces a mind-mangling challenge." Directed by Black Mirror alum David Slade, the creepy film stars Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk), Will Poulter (The Revanant) and Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing).
In Bandersnatch, viewers make decisions for the main character, the young programmer Stefan Butler (Fionn Whitehead) who adapts a fantasy novel into a video game in 1984. Other characters include Mohan Thakur (Asim Chaudhry) and Colin Ritman (Will Poulter), who work at a video game company, Butler's father, Peter (Craig Parkinson) and Butler's therapist, Dr. Haynes (Alice Lowe). The film is based on a planned Imagine Software video game of the same name which went unreleased after the company filed for bankruptcy. A piece of horror and science fiction, Bandersnatch incorporates meta-commentary and rumination on free will.
Brooker and executive producer Annabel Jones were approached by Netflix about making an interactive film in May 2017, during which time Netflix had several interactive projects for children underway. Difficulty in writing the highly non-linear script led to the creation of a bespoke Branch Manager for Netflix, and the unique nature of the content required adaptations in the platform's use of cache memory.