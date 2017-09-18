from the can-you-lease-a-pet,-instead? dept.
Californian law change means pet shops can sell only rescued animals
California is set to become the first state in the US to ban the sale of non-rescue animals in pet shops.
The new law, known as AB 485, takes effect on 1 January. Any businesses violating it face a $500 (£400) fine.
The change means cats, dogs and rabbits sold by retailers cannot be sourced from breeders, only from animal shelters.
Animal rights groups have heralded it as a step forward against so-called "kitten factories" and "puppy mills".
Previously: California Commercial Pet Breeding Law Passed, Signed
Related Stories
Fears Of A Black Market After Calif. Bans Some Commercial Breeding
California is now the first state to ban pet stores from selling animals from commercial breeders, thanks to a new law signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in October. Animal advocates say it will reduce what they claim is the needless suffering of animals like puppies, kittens, and rabbits bred for sale. But critics say it will hurt pet store owners and force consumers to go underground. The law goes effect in January 2019.
Pet industry and commercial breeders oppose the measure, as does the American Kennel Club. They say the law will make it more difficult for Californians to obtain dogs with the characteristics and traits they want, including breeds that are recommended for health considerations. However, individual breeders would still be able to sell to customers.
California 'Puppy Mill' Ban Would Also Cover Kittens and Bunnies
[But what would you cover them with? ;) --martyb]
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 31, @02:43AM
Soon you won't be allowed to have children unless they're LBGTQ.
(Score: 2) by Username on Monday December 31, @02:48AM (3 children)
I predict, very soon, animal shelters in CA will start breeding animals.
(Score: 2) by Spamalope on Monday December 31, @02:54AM
Or used to launder bred pets.
Also designer pet vacations where you travel and bring back your pure bred will be a trend soon.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 31, @02:59AM (1 child)
"I predict, very soon, animal shelters in CA will start breeding animals."
.
You obviously don't know too much about the sad reality of feral animals. Animals such as dogs and cats will breed quite excessively in the wild because nearly none
of those animals are spayed or neutered. This means there will probably never be a shortfall in the "supply" of rescued animals, therefore there will be no need for animals to actually breed in the confines of a shelter. Further, it's close to certain that shelter animals will ALL be spayed and neutered as part of the intake process at the shelter ( most shelters do this as a matter of course ). The spaying and neutering will eliminate the possibility that the shelters will engage in breeding animals. Ask virtually anyone who has actually worked at a shelter and they will tell you what I just wrote is accurate.
.
I usually disagree with many of the rules and laws dreamed up by the lawmakers in California, but this law is a notable exception and deserves a positive response from all human beings who love animals, because it is a step which will help prevent a lot of misery for animals, who, unlike some people, do nothing to deserve misery.
(Score: 1) by NateMich on Monday December 31, @03:02AM
But for breeds, and not just mutts, people will still buy them directly from the owners.
This actually needs to be implemented everywhere, as it would eventually reduce the amount pit bulls.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 31, @02:56AM
Around here you'd pay half that much or more to adopt a rescue, while mill-sourced animals are very cheap. Not much of a disincentive unless the fine is per unit or something.