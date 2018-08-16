Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 15 submissions in the queue.

Chinese Media Regulator Ends 9-Month Freeze on Video Game Licensing

posted by mrpg on Monday December 31, @07:10AM   Printer-friendly
from the sim-city-dictatorship dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

China Ends Freeze on Video-Game Licensing, FT Says

China has approved 80 new video game titles in the first batch of licenses granted by the media regulator after the end of a nine-month freeze.

The initial games were mostly local, mobile titles and didn't include any from industry giants Tencent Holdings Ltd. or Netease Inc. The notice of approvals was posted online by the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television.

China's gaming industry, which generates more than $30 billion of revenue, has been hammered this year after regulators froze the approval process for new games, preventing companies from making money off hit titles. That threw Tencent into disarray, spurring its first profit drop in at least a decade and wiping about $200 billion off its market value since a January peak.

Original Submission


«  2-Deoxyribose Created in a Vacuum Chamber
Chinese Media Regulator Ends 9-Month Freeze on Video Game Licensing | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.