Microsoft drops brain teasers from employee interview process
The interview process for Silicon Valley developer jobs has always had a reputation of being an arcane trial by fire exercise designed to weed down thousands of applicants to just the selected few antisocial geniuses.
Microsoft has however been making an effort to improve their hiring process to make it more useful and inclusive, and in a blog post John Montgomery, partner director of program management at Microsoft, explained the changes Microsoft has made to the process, which has meant cutting out such as questions as how many golf balls will fit into a 747.
Rethinking how we interview in Microsoft's Developer Division.
Also at Business Insider.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 31, @10:01AM
Microsoft drops Tasers from employee interview process.
That would've been an awesome interview. If you are willing to tolerate being Tased, you'll put up with any kind of corporate bullshit and abuse. You're hired!
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday December 31, @10:16AM
