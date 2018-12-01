Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.

Microsoft Drops Brain Teasers From Employee Interview Process

posted by mrpg on Monday December 31, @09:31AM   Printer-friendly
from the arcane dept.
Career & Education

takyon writes:

Microsoft drops brain teasers from employee interview process

The interview process for Silicon Valley developer jobs has always had a reputation of being an arcane trial by fire exercise designed to weed down thousands of applicants to just the selected few antisocial geniuses.

Microsoft has however been making an effort to improve their hiring process to make it more useful and inclusive, and in a blog post John Montgomery, partner director of program management at Microsoft, explained the changes Microsoft has made to the process, which has meant cutting out such as questions as how many golf balls will fit into a 747.

Rethinking how we interview in Microsoft's Developer Division.

Also at Business Insider.

Original Submission


«  Chinese Media Regulator Ends 9-Month Freeze on Video Game Licensing
Microsoft Drops Brain Teasers From Employee Interview Process | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 31, @10:01AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 31, @10:01AM (#780206)

    Microsoft drops Tasers from employee interview process.

    That would've been an awesome interview. If you are willing to tolerate being Tased, you'll put up with any kind of corporate bullshit and abuse. You're hired!

  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday December 31, @10:16AM

    by MostCynical (2589) on Monday December 31, @10:16AM (#780208)

    selected few antisocial geniusesmasochistic wannabes

    FTFY

    --
    tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(1)