Hackers Make A Fake Hand To Beat Vein Authentication

posted by mrpg on Monday December 31, @11:52AM   Printer-friendly
from the that's-handy dept.
Security

janrinok writes:

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Devices and security systems are increasingly using biometric authentication to let users in and keep hackers out, be that fingerprint sensors or perhaps the iPhone's FaceID. Another method is so-called "vein authentication", which, as the name implies, involves a computer scanning the shape, size, and position of a users' veins under the skin of their hand.

But hackers have found a workaround for that, too. On Thursday at the annual Chaos Communication Congress hacking conference in Leipzig, Germany, security researchers described how they created a fake hand out of wax to fool a vein sensor.

"It makes you feel uneasy that the process is praised as a high-security system and then you modify a camera, take some cheap materials and hack it," Jan Krissler, who goes by the handle starbug, and who researched the vein authentication system along with Julian Albrecht, told Motherboard over email in German.

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday December 31, @12:10PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Monday December 31, @12:10PM (#780236) Journal

    we need to turn all of our security over to the Russians. The Russians will probably subcontract to the Chinese, cutting the Indians out of the loop, and saving us lots of money.

    Aristarchus mom is hard core alt-right!

  • (Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday December 31, @12:16PM

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Monday December 31, @12:16PM (#780237)

    "vein authentication", which, as the name implies, involves a computer scanning the shape, size, and position of a users' veins under the skin of their hand.

    Oh. I was supposed to use my *hand*? :P

