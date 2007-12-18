from the promote-the-useful-arts dept.
From Motherboard
When the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, movies, songs, and books created in the United States in 1923—even beloved cartoons such as Felix the Cat—will be eligible for anyone to adapt, repurpose, or distribute as they please.
A 20-year freeze on copyright expirations has prevented a cache of 1923 works from entering the public domain, including Paramount Pictures' The Ten Commandments, Charlie Chaplin's The Pilgrim, and novels by Aldous Huxley.
Such a massive release of iconic works is unprecedented, experts say—especially in the digital age, as the last big dump predated Google.
In 2013, Paul Heald, a law professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, conducted a survey of books for sale on Amazon. He found that more books were for sale from the 1880s than the 1980s.
(Score: 1, Troll) by NewNic on Monday December 31, @07:55PM (1 child)
Congress will pass another copyright extension that will remove these works from the public domain. This will happen before Mickey Mouse enters the public domain.
lib·er·tar·i·an·ism ˌlibərˈterēənizəm/ noun: Magical thinking that useful idiots mistake for serious political theory
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Monday December 31, @07:59PM
This is Disney's unforgivable sin. It cannot and should not be forgotten.
Santa's lead reindeer is vaporized .001065 seconds sooner
(Score: 3, Insightful) by RandomFactor on Monday December 31, @07:56PM
Additional Discussion here Public Domain Day is Coming [soylentnews.org]
Santa's lead reindeer is vaporized .001065 seconds sooner