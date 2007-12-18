Stories
A Massive Amount of Iconic Works Will Enter the Public Domain on New Year’s Eve

posted by takyon on Monday December 31, @07:49PM   Printer-friendly
from the promote-the-useful-arts dept.
Digital Liberty

el_oscuro writes:

From Motherboard

When the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, movies, songs, and books created in the United States in 1923—even beloved cartoons such as Felix the Cat—will be eligible for anyone to adapt, repurpose, or distribute as they please.

A 20-year freeze on copyright expirations has prevented a cache of 1923 works from entering the public domain, including Paramount Pictures' The Ten Commandments, Charlie Chaplin's The Pilgrim, and novels by Aldous Huxley.

Such a massive release of iconic works is unprecedented, experts say—especially in the digital age, as the last big dump predated Google.

In 2013, Paul Heald, a law professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, conducted a survey of books for sale on Amazon. He found that more books were for sale from the 1880s than the 1980s.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1, Troll) by NewNic on Monday December 31, @07:55PM (1 child)

    by NewNic (6420) on Monday December 31, @07:55PM (#780364) Journal

    Congress will pass another copyright extension that will remove these works from the public domain. This will happen before Mickey Mouse enters the public domain.

    lib·er·tar·i·an·ism ˌlibərˈterēənizəm/ noun: Magical thinking that useful idiots mistake for serious political theory

    • (Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Monday December 31, @07:59PM

      by RandomFactor (3682) on Monday December 31, @07:59PM (#780368)

      This is Disney's unforgivable sin. It cannot and should not be forgotten.

      Santa's lead reindeer is vaporized .001065 seconds sooner

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by RandomFactor on Monday December 31, @07:56PM

    by RandomFactor (3682) on Monday December 31, @07:56PM (#780366)

    Additional Discussion here Public Domain Day is Coming

