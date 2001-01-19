UK-based human rights charity Privacy International has released a report about Android apps sharing users' data with Facebook, even if they don't have an account.

Key findings We found that at least 61 percent of apps we tested automatically transfer data to Facebook the moment a user opens the app. This happens whether people have a Facebook account or not, or whether they are logged into Facebook or not.

We also found that some apps routinely send Facebook data that is incredibly detailed and sometimes sensitive. Again, this concerns data of people who are either logged out of Facebook or who do not have a Facebook account.

Facebook spying on people is hardly news, but I figured Soylentils might be interested to hear about which companies decided to trust the Facebook SDK.

(They only tested Android apps, but it's likely that iOS versions of also use the Facebook SDK)