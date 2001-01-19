Getting a ride on a stormy night can always be a challenge. That's where being a deadly poisonous cane toad has its advantages.

After receiving 68mm of rain the banks around a local lake in Kununurra, Australia flooded and thousands of cane toads were evicted from their burrows.

These guys hopped right on a 12' python named "Monty" to hitch a ride to higher ground after local rains flushed them out of their homes.

Andrew Mock, a local resident went out to check on the dam fearing it might break and caught the sight in photos and video.

About 30 seconds of video is embedded in this article.

The Twitter feed has some moments, including one comment from an amphibian biologist indicating the male toads may have had more amorous thoughts in mind. Love conquers all!