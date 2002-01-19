Stories
Mining Co. Says First Autonomous Freight Train Network Fully Operational

posted by mrpg on Wednesday January 02, @08:41AM   Printer-friendly
from the I-choo-choose-you! dept.
/dev/random

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for takyon

On Friday, major mining corporation Rio Tinto announced that its AutoHaul autonomous train system in Western Australia had logged more than 1 million km (620,000 mi) since July 2018, S&P Global Platts reported. Rio Tinto calls its now-fully-operational autonomous train system the biggest robot in the world.

The train system serves 14 mines that deliver to four port terminals. Two mines that are closest to a port terminal will retain human engineers because they are very short lines, according to Perth Now.

The train system took ten years to build and cost Rio Tinto AUD $1.3 billion (USD $916 million) to implement. The trains are remotely monitored by a crew located 1,500 km (932 mi) away in Perth.

According to the mining company, the autonomous trains make sure the rails are clear ahead and monitor internal systems as well, checking for faulty wheels or couplers and bringing the train to a stop if there's a problem.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 02, @08:57AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 02, @08:57AM (#780949)

    Plenty of jobs for those Trump-voting coal miners when it get deployed in US.

