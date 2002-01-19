from the and-gyro-pistols dept.
It's 2019, the year Blade Runner takes place: I can has flying cars?
Welcome to 2019, the year in which Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi film masterpiece Blade Runner is set. And as predicted in this loose adaptation of a 1968 Philip K. Dick story, we have flying cars.
The reason you don't have a flying car was explained by author William Gibson, who famously observed, more or less, "The future is already here – it's just not evenly distributed."
If you're Sebastian Thrun, you've already flown in Kitty Hawk's Flyer, which is more flying boat than flying car. If you're not, chances are you will have to wait a bit longer to live your sci-fi noir transport fantasy.
Topics include flying cars, artificial pets, voice driven photo enhancement, the Voight-Kampff machine, ad-festooned airships, space colonies, artificial organs and replicants.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 02, @03:56PM
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 02, @04:28PM
Good lord, have you seen how most people drive and you want to add another dimension to it? No.
Could I have decent high-speed public transport instead?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Kilo110 on Wednesday January 02, @04:30PM
Back to the future 2 took place in 2015.
No flying cars. No mr fusion. No hoverboards.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday January 02, @04:30PM
The rich have personal jets, the cops of helicopters. Those were the people who had flying cars in the movie.
You're one of those downtrodden wretches barely scraping out a living underneath the hideous corporate pyramid.
What I want is the robot that chokes CEOs to death. Give me that.