Is Coconut Oil All It's Cracked Up To Be? Get The Facts On This Faddish Fat
In the past few years, coconut oil has been called a superfood that can help you blast belly fat and raise your good cholesterol. The sweet and nutty trendsetter has been featured in many cookbooks as a substitute for olive or canola oil — and it can cost a bundle at the store.
A recent survey found that 72 percent of Americans say coconut oil is a "healthy food," but many nutrition experts aren't convinced.
The problem is that coconut oil contains a lot of saturated fat — the kind that is a big risk factor for heart disease, which kills more than 17 million people a year worldwide.
[...] So why does the idea that coconut oil is somehow good for us persist? No one is really sure.
"Why things like coconut oil somehow slipped under the radar is a little bit unclear, but it's not consistent with any of the recommendations that have occurred over the past 30, 40, 50 years," says Lichtenstein.
While some research has linked the main type of saturated fatty acid in coconut oil — lauric acid — to increased levels of HDL, or "good" cholesterol, it still raises LDL cholesterol, or "bad" cholesterol, she notes in the advisory, citing multiple studies.
And while enthusiasts point out that coconut oil is rich in antioxidants, there is little evidence that once the oil is refined, which is how most of us buy it in the store, those properties are retained.
[...] But don't think of coconut oil as a health elixir. And remember that when it comes to good nutrition, including fats, it's all about balance, Lichtenstein says. And there's more solid evidence behind the healthfulness of other plant-based oils such as extra virgin olive oil.
With the rise in popularity of low-carb diets embracing more fat in recent years, it's no wonder consumers are confused about which fats are best. And most oils contain more than one variety of fat. Iowa State University has a handy chart to help you compare the percentages of fats found in common oils.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 02, @08:37PM (2 children)
For the dairy intolerant it is needed. Also works well with chocolate
Again any used must be balanced. For meat dishes other than Thai I do not use it since there is flavor added.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday January 02, @08:43PM (1 child)
I read something at one point about Coconut oil being rich in medium chain fatty acids and all their supposed benefits while simultaneously dismissing the saturated fat concerns raised in the above article... something like this:
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2010/10/22/coconut-oil-and-saturated-fats-can-make-you-healthy.aspx [mercola.com]
The real truth is out there, but nearly impossible to determine given the available sources of information.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 02, @08:48PM
Citing mercola? Yeah, you fucked up.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday January 02, @08:48PM
Having been doing a ketogenic diet that includes some coconut oil--but usually more dairy or other traditional saturated fats, I can confirm it works. But it seems to be working because it lowers insulin, raises insulin sensitivity, and facilitates good old thermodynamics. In other words, it's a lot easier to satiate yourself on protein and fat than carbs, and they keep you fuller longer, which *also* makes it easier to do intermittent fasting, which I normally do 16-18 hours out of any given day.
So there probably isn't anything magical about the fats per se, so much as that they're displacing much unhealthier things from the diet and enabling both caloric restriction and autophagy without needing to outright fast for 3+ days. I'm probably going to switch to something like Paleo soon, as the effects on electrolytes and the possibility of increased LDL does worry me...though, total triglycerides, LDL particle size, and the HDL/triglyceride ratio are more important than total cholesterol.
One interesting thing about coconut oil is it's the only source other than mother's milk, so far as I know, of a compound called monolaurin. This is the monoglyceride ester of lauric acid (C12 fatty acid, which is called medium-chain even though it goes through the long-chain pathway). Monolaurin is interestingly anti-viral, and I credit a little coconut oil in bulletproof tea and coffee instead of butter with helping me whup my last cold. Probably not an excuse to use it all day erry day but it's a neat side effect.
I don't know where this is going to end, but I do know Ancel Keyes has ruined the health of 2 or 3 generations of Americans with the low-fat high-carb policies. America is fatter and sicker than ever, and with what we're learning about carbohydrate metabolism and insulin response, I think it's safe to say we've been mislead for the last 60 years to put it lightly. The worst part is that the corn lobby in particular and processed food manufacturers in general have the US by the short hairs.
(Score: 2) by corey on Wednesday January 02, @08:53PM
It would have started with someone writing a book. Then they go on TV, a bunch of articles pop up everywhere with a footnote where to buy the book mentioned in the article, and bloggers pick it up. Then the craze is fed by others who start writing books regurgitating the same info or something. Then the cook books roll in by the case load. It's all money spinners for everyone involved.
Same with any other "super food"in the last 15 years. See it every time.
You know what's a super food? Steamed veg, broccoli, beans, carrots, zucchini. What mum used to serve up next to meat and potatoes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 02, @08:54PM
And how much environmental damage / habitat loss is caused by burning down the jungle to plant oil palm farms?