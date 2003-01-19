Netflix has pulled an episode of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj from its Saudi Arabian service after a complaint from the Saudi government as the show covers the Saudi Crown Prince's alleged involvement in the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the kingdom's war with Yemen. The Saudi Government cited its anti-cyber law in its removal request, specifically Article 6, which appears to have nothing to do with the content of the show other than that the Saudis are embarrassed. Given the Streisand effect, it is likely that more people will now see the show than otherwise would have.

Original Submission