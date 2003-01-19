19/01/03/0246204 story
posted by takyon on Thursday January 03, @04:34AM
from the oppress-the-world,-make-it-a-better-place dept.
from the oppress-the-world,-make-it-a-better-place dept.
Netflix has pulled an episode of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj from its Saudi Arabian service after a complaint from the Saudi government as the show covers the Saudi Crown Prince's alleged involvement in the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the kingdom's war with Yemen. The Saudi Government cited its anti-cyber law in its removal request, specifically Article 6, which appears to have nothing to do with the content of the show other than that the Saudis are embarrassed. Given the Streisand effect, it is likely that more people will now see the show than otherwise would have.
Netflix Pulls Episode of Show After Saudi Arabia Offended | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday January 03, @04:40AM
I either hadn't heard of the show or forgot about it, and now I want to check it out. I bet Netflix expected a Streisand effect, although they primarily don't want to get banned from the Saudi market.
It could lead to Saudis watching the episode [wikipedia.org] on other sites, such as the official YouTube channel: "the episode was still available in the country at the time of the report through the show's official YouTube channel". However, it is an English language show so maybe the effect will be muted or it will be seen primarily by Saudis already critical of Mr. Bonesaw.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by TheGratefulNet on Thursday January 03, @04:59AM (1 child)
that's the key question (no, I didn't rtfa).
pulling it from their market, fine. who cares.
pulling it from ALL markets, yes, we very MUCH care.
because, well, FREEDOM.
seriously. who the fuck are they to remove material that is perfectly legal in all countries but their own?
then again, the more people realize how utterly absurd that country is, the better. the ONLY reason they get away with shit is that: money talks.
very sad statement about humanity.
"It is now safe to switch off your computer."
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday January 03, @05:03AM
just Saudi
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]