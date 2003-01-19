Twitch superstar Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has finally settled the debate over just how much he earned in 2018. CNN reports that the gaming phenom pulled in close to $10 million last year, a little tidbit that he revealed to CNN during his press campaign on New Year's Eve in New York City. (He also tried to get the good people of Times Square to "floss." They weren't having it.)

Ninja has more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube, and 12.5 million followers on Twitch, 40,000 of whom are paid subscribers. Ninja told CNN that he thinks of himself as an entrepreneur, comparing his stream to a coffee shop. "They're gonna find another coffee shop if you're not there ... you have to be there all the time," he said to CNN.

And when he says "all the time," he means it. The streamer said he goes live for roughly 12 hours a day, which adds up to about 4,000 hours of gaming over the year.