IonQ, one of many companies developing a quantum computer, has announced a new trapped ion quantum computer with 79 processing qubits. The company claims this quantum computer should beat Google's 72-qubit quantum computer, not just in terms of number of qubits, but also in total processing performance.

The IonQ trapped ion quantum computer was able to break a world record for a particular problem using the Bernstein-Vazirani Algorithm. This algorithm tests the ability of a computer to determine an encoded number, called an oracle, when allowed only a single yes/no question.

For a 10-bit oracle (a number between 0 and 1,023) a conventional computer succeeds 0.2 percent of the time. However, the IonQ quantum computer achieved a success rate of 73 percent. This is a better result than any other quantum computer has achieved so far.

IonQ's 79-qubit quantum computer has shown one and two-gate fidelity rates of 99.97 percent and 99.3 percent, respectively, which is significantly higher than the fidelity rates of competitors. The closest seems to be Google's 72-qubit quantum computer with a single-qubit gate fidelity of 99.9 percent and two-qubit gate fidelity rate of 99.4 percent.