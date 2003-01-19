from the a-step-in-the-right-direction dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Ethereum Plans to Cut Its Absurd Energy Consumption by 99 Percent
Bitcoin soaks up most of the hype and the opprobrium heaped on cryptocurrencies, leaving its younger and smaller sibling Ethereum in the shadows. But Ethereum is anything but small. Its market capitalization was roughly US $10 billion at press time, and it has an equally whopping energy footprint.
Ethereum mining consumes a quarter to half of what Bitcoin mining does, but that still means that for most of 2018 it was using roughly as much electricity as Iceland. Indeed, the typical Ethereum transaction gobbles more power than an average U.S. household uses in a day.
"That's just a huge waste of resources, even if you don't believe that pollution and carbon dioxide are an issue. There are real consumers—real people—whose need for electricity is being displaced by this stuff," says Vitalik Buterin, the 24-year-old Russian-Canadian computer scientist who invented Ethereum when he was just 18.
Buterin plans to finally start undoing his brainchild's energy waste in 2019. This year Buterin, the Ethereum Foundation he cofounded, and the broader open-source movement advancing the cryptocurrency all plan to field-test a long-promised overhaul of Ethereum's code. If these developers are right, by the end of 2019 Ethereum's new code could complete transactions using just 1 percent of the energy consumed today.
[...] Ethereum's plan is to replace PoW with proof of stake (PoS)—an alternative mechanism for distributed consensus that was first applied to a cryptocurrency with the launch of Peercoin in 2012. Instead of millions of processors simultaneously processing the same transactions, PoS randomly picks one to do the job.
In PoS, the participants are called validators instead of miners, and the key is keeping them honest. PoS does this by requiring each validator to put up a stake—a pile of ether in Ethereum's case—as collateral. A bigger stake earns a validator proportionately more chances at a turn, but it also means that a validator caught cheating has lots to lose.
Moving to PoS will cut the energy consumed per Ethereum transaction more than a hundredfold, according to Buterin: "The PoW part is the one that's consuming these huge amounts of electricity. The blockchain transactions themselves are not super computationally intensive. It's just verifying digital signatures. It's not some kind of heavy 3D-matrix map or machine learning on gigabytes of data," he says.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Thursday January 03, @06:37AM
Proof of Stake, aka "the rich get richer". Winner winner, chicken dinner!
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday January 03, @06:42AM
My Bitmain AntMiner L3+ LiteCoin ASIC Rig costs me $50 per month in the hydropower-rich Pacific North-Left. It's 8.4 or maybe 8.6 cents per kilowatt hour.
It can mine roughly one LTC per month; at today's exchange rate of $32.64 that's a net loss of $17.64 per month. So why will I resume mining?
It's to support the continued existence of the cryptocurrency ecosystem: _every_ coin has suffered grievous losses in the last couple months. As the exchange rate steadily dropped, more and more miners removed their hashrate from the network total. For me personally this had the effect that the CoinFoundry LiteCoin Mining Pool's [coinfoundry.org] hashrate dropped from 35 TH/s to 5 TH/s.
What's particularly troubling to those who _don't_ mine is the dramatic loss of liquidity: one typically requires a six confirmation for _each_ transaction, which for some coins I expect by now could take a couple of days.
Without liquidity, trades cannot execute at the agreed-upon prices, as the exchange rate will change precipitously during the time required for those six confirmations.
This weekend or so, I'll write a Plain English Explanation [soggywizards.com] that will be accessible to most crypto traders to explain this problem and my proposed solution.
It happens that when I bought my Rig I was not yet aware that the prices of rigs closely tracks the exchange rates of the coins they mine. I bought my L3+ at the very height of the December 2017 bubble, along with an APW++ PICe power supply.
APW++: $140
L3+: $2050
Shipping: $150 (or so)
Today's price for the first two:
APW7: $95
Christ, they don't even sell the L3+ anymore, but they were having a fire sell of just $52! They even had an L3++ and some other kinds of coins that they supported, but in checking Bitmain's site they all look discontinued.
Essays on Illness and Treatment by Michael David Crawford [warplife.com]