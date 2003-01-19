from the yasm dept.
Australian Broadcast Corporation:
It is the first time a soft landing has been performed on the Moon's far side — also known as the dark side because it faces away from earth and remains comparatively unknown — due to challenges relaying signals.
The Chang'e 4 spacecraft touched down at 10:26am local time, the official China Central Television said.
Chang'e 4 is a lander-rover combination and will explore both above and below the lunar surface.
Some of the experiments aboard will investigate the Moon's potential to support future space travellers.
One of those experiments is a biosphere project, which includes silkworm eggs, thale cress and potato seeds.
If it goes to plan, the ecosystem would be self-sustaining, with the silkworms germinating the potatoes and popping out caterpillars. These would in turn produce carbon dioxide, helping the plants grow as a food source.
Also at BBC, The Guardian, and CNN.
YASM means 'Yet Another Sputnik Moment'
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Thursday January 03, @02:48PM
I hope this biosphere experiment is well-planned and not just a PR stunt. I'm wondering how it will ensure correct hydration. I suppose at the right temperatures and humidity, the plants will transpire and water vapor will condense on the inside of the sphere and drip back down. I would have thought they'd have to burn energy to regulate the temperature inside the biosphere--maybe a solar powered air conditioner?
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 2) by sgleysti on Thursday January 03, @02:50PM
Pink Floyd's album "Dark Side of the Moon" is arguably more popular than astronomy.