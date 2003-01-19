19/01/03/1813234 story
posted by takyon on Thursday January 03, @06:22PM
from the same-old-new-year dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
Source: Big Pharma ushers in new year with price hikes on hundreds of drugs
More than three dozen drug companies welcomed the new year with sweeping price hikes on hundreds of medicines, according to a new analysis from Rx Savings Solutions, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
The drugs that saw list-price increases on January 1 ranged from generics and blood-pressure drugs to brand-name prescriptions such as the dry-eye treatment Restasis. The average price jump blew past inflation at 6.5 percent, with some medicines seeing double-digit increases—bucking many drug companies' vows to keep such periodic hikes under 10 percent.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 03, @06:36PM
To Fight High Drug Prices, Utah Will Pay for Public Employees to go Fill Prescriptions in Mexico
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=18/10/30/024218&from=rss [soylentnews.org]