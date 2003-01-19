Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Big Pharma Ushers in New Year With Price Hikes on Hundreds of Drugs

posted by takyon on Thursday January 03, @06:22PM   Printer-friendly
from the same-old-new-year dept.
Business

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984

Source: Big Pharma ushers in new year with price hikes on hundreds of drugs

More than three dozen drug companies welcomed the new year with sweeping price hikes on hundreds of medicines, according to a new analysis from Rx Savings Solutions, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The drugs that saw list-price increases on January 1 ranged from generics and blood-pressure drugs to brand-name prescriptions such as the dry-eye treatment Restasis. The average price jump blew past inflation at 6.5 percent, with some medicines seeing double-digit increases—bucking many drug companies' vows to keep such periodic hikes under 10 percent.

Original Submission


«  The Year the Alt-Right Went Underground
Big Pharma Ushers in New Year With Price Hikes on Hundreds of Drugs | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)