VR Usage Approximately Doubled in 2018

posted by martyb on Friday January 04, @01:27AM
from the escape-from-reality dept.
Hardware

Freeman writes:

Steam's monthly hardware surveys suggest the proportion of PC players with a VR headset plugged in roughly doubled in 2018.

For those that own a VR headset, this is good news. A growing active user base means more interested publishers. It's not exponential growth, but it's definitely a good start. I only recently demoed my VR setup to extended family. Even my less tech savvy relatives were quite impressed. One of the things I demoed to each group was the Epic Roller Coaster demo. Really, I'd forgotten how impressive it is the first couple of times through. It's a sit down experience and all you're doing is looking around. It definitely cuts down on the whole getting used to the interface, etc and gets right to the fun part of VR. Here's hoping for at least another 2x increase of users in 2019.

https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2019/01/steam-survey-vr-headset-ownership-roughly-doubled-in-2018/

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 04, @01:30AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 04, @01:30AM (#781831)

    So, now there are six of you?

