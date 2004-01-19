Ordering cannabis in Los Angeles is now as easy as booking a taxi. Click on an app, choose your preferred product, pay for it and then sit back and wait for it to be delivered to your door.

Eaze is just one of several firms taking advantage of the legalisation of cannabis, for which the people of California voted overwhelmingly in favour in 2016. Since January last year, when the use of recreational cannabis became legal across the state, the start-up has seen an 80% increase in sign-ups. It had run a limited medicinal cannabis delivery service since 2014, with anyone who wanted to order having to download medical evidence that they needed it.

[...] The products Eaze sells range from $15 (£12) to $50, but are then hit with an additional 20% to 40% tax rate, depending on jurisdiction. "Our biggest competition is still the illicit market. One in five people are still shopping from there because of the taxes," said Ms Shiravi.