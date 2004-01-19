19/01/04/1343238 story
posted by martyb on Friday January 04, @04:52PM
from the I^W-we-see-what-you-did-there dept.
from the I^W-we-see-what-you-did-there dept.
In April this year drivers will be fined for using mobile phones if caught on the M4 mobile phone use detection system. Fair enough, we have some drongos, like the tool who was caught using both his hands to use his phone while his mate in the passenger seat held the wheel, but, seriously, is a camera system dedicated to detecting mobile use really needed? What's next, fun police?
Australian Nanny State Tightens with Mobile Phone Detectors on Freeway | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 04, @05:09PM
Given what I see in Florida, the answer is "yes", I would love to have something detect the idiots who don't have their full attention on the road. If the consequences were only to those drivers I would be less concerned, but they are aiming at me.
But perhaps the answer will lie in Self Driving cars so that we can all sit back and text/watch videos, etc. while we are leisurely transported to our destinations. Yep, I have seen a guy with a video on his dashboard driving along trying to pay attention to the video and the road at the same time.
We all suck at multi-tasking and shouldn't try.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Friday January 04, @05:13PM
Here in the USA, it would be a blessing if every dimwit driver holding a phone to their head was stopped and (at the very least) fined. They're putting others at significantly increased risk.
On-phone drivers are distracted drivers. Don't believe me? Sit down with someone on a couch or whatever and see that they are engaged in an active phone conversation with someone else. While that's going on, you explain something new to them that delivers even a moderate level of detail. You don't even need them to respond (we'll stipulate that the vocal tract can only produce one linear, sane output.) It's not going to work out; they won't have a good idea of what you told them after the call is over, or even while you're explaining it. This is because there are hardly any people, anywhere, that can give their full attention to two things at once.
Now consider: In a moving vehicle, the driver should be observing the traffic around them - front, sides, and rear. Unless on cruise, they have to maintain and monitor their speed (and they have to watch for speed limit changes no matter what.) They have to observe road signs. Animals and people on the road. Road construction. Detours. Road surface conditions. Road hazards.
You should know, if you performed my little experiment above, that there's no way anyone can do all that reliably and be at their best while also carrying on a conversation and with one hand compromised holding a phone. I think it's downright obvious that a conversation takes a lot less attention than good driving does.
Bluetoothed phones to the car stereo are better, as is any other completely hands-free phone system. But you're still trying to maintain a conversation while doing all of the above (or, more likely, you aren't doing all of the above, and you're increasing the risks to everyone else because of that.)
TL;DR: If you, while driving, find you must make or take a phone call, then pull the fuck over and get it handled so you aren't putting others at risk. If you're a passenger, don't distract the driver. It's not about you. It's about everyone else.
--
The only narcissists I have room for in my life are my cats.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 04, @05:16PM
Nany State? Really? People (even those on the right who are still living in the early part of the last century) actually still believe that nonsense?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 04, @05:22PM
And it happens because you were paying attention to your phone,
I will cut off both your hands.
-
And then you will truly NEED a hands free phone, like you should have been using in the first place.
There's NO EXCUSE for putting other peoples' lives at risk. NO EXCUSE.
Sit and think about how your life will be without hands, assholes, and know that I am real and I am out there somewhere on a road you might be driving on.