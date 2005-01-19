Stories
Hacker Leaks Data on Angela Merkel and Hundreds of German Lawmakers

posted by mrpg on Saturday January 05, @06:00AM
Security

[...] The data was leaked from a Twitter account, since suspended, and included email addresses, phone numbers, photo IDs and other personal data on hundreds of senior political figures.

According to a government spokesperson, there was no “sensitive” data from the chancellor’s office, but other lawmakers had more personal data stolen. Other portions of the leaked data included Facebook and Twitter passwords. Some had their credit card information stolen, and chat logs and private letters published in the breach.

Source: https://techcrunch.com/2019/01/04/germany-data-breach-lawmakers-leak/

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 05, @06:16AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 05, @06:16AM (#782421)

    13 years of stagnant government under Angela "Neuland" Merkel, they had already taken it in the butt before by the NSA, but today they were trying to blame people in the AfD because none (not much?) of their data got leaked.

    Perhaps they just had better OpSec.

    Anyone got mirrors of the stuff?

