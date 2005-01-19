19/01/05/0348237 story
posted by mrpg on Saturday January 05, @06:00AM
from the data-in-german-is-____ dept.
from the data-in-german-is-____ dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
[...] The data was leaked from a Twitter account, since suspended, and included email addresses, phone numbers, photo IDs and other personal data on hundreds of senior political figures.
According to a government spokesperson, there was no “sensitive” data from the chancellor’s office, but other lawmakers had more personal data stolen. Other portions of the leaked data included Facebook and Twitter passwords. Some had their credit card information stolen, and chat logs and private letters published in the breach.
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2019/01/04/germany-data-breach-lawmakers-leak/
Hacker Leaks Data on Angela Merkel and Hundreds of German Lawmakers | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 05, @06:16AM
13 years of stagnant government under Angela "Neuland" Merkel, they had already taken it in the butt before by the NSA, but today they were trying to blame people in the AfD because none (not much?) of their data got leaked.
Perhaps they just had better OpSec.
Anyone got mirrors of the stuff?