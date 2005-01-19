Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Hobbyists Resurrect Kojima’s “Lost” Game P.T. as a Free PC Download

posted by chromas on Saturday January 05, @10:40AM   Printer-friendly
from the inb4-takedown dept.
/dev/random

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984

Roughly a year after Konami released P.T., a free "Silent Hills teaser" experience for the PlayStation 4, the Japanese game publisher removed its listing. Ever since, the only way to play through this eerie, atmospheric horror vignette has been to find a PS4 that had already downloaded the demo.

That changed on Friday with the release of a free, and largely authentic, replica of the experience. Unreal PT is now available for Windows PCs, and it offers a nearly identical playthrough of the PS4 original. Ars has played through the 1.6GB experience and confirmed that it delivers a remarkable version of the Hideo Kojima original.

Source: https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2019/01/hobbyists-resurrect-kojimas-lost-game-p-t-as-a-free-pc-download/

Original Submission


«  What Does 'dead' Mean?
Hobbyists Resurrect Kojima’s “Lost” Game P.T. as a Free PC Download | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.