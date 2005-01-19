from the coinspiracy dept.
The Dark Overlord Decrypts More 9/11 Insurance Files
On New Year's Eve, Motherboard broke the news that a hacking group known as The Dark Overlord was threatening to release a cache of stolen insurance and legal documents related to the 9/11 attacks. After distributing a small preview set of files, the group has now publicly released a decryption key for more files, meaning anyone can download and read them.
[...] Twitter banned The Dark Overlord's account on Wednesday. Reddit followed suit shortly after. In response, The Dark Overlord is now publishing its announcements on Steemit, a blockchain-based and harder to moderate platform. The Shadow Brokers, a self-described hacking group that released a slew of NSA hacking tools, used the same platform for their communications.
The stolen data itself allegedly comes from a legal firm that advised Hiscox Group, a Hiscox spokesperson previously told Motherboard in a statement. The previously released documents included presentation slide decks, legal correspondence between law firms, and letters from a handful of government agencies. 9/11 conspiracy theorists have been particularly interested in the release of the documents, with internet commenters and several conspiracy-minded YouTubers making videos saying that they hope they will somehow reveal a vast conspiracy around the attacks.
[...] The group released the data after receiving 3 bitcoin, or around $11,000, as part of its self-announced crowdfunding effort.
Does anyone have a link to these documents yet?
Also at the Miami Herald.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday January 05, @09:04PM
Limited hangout etc.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 05, @09:16PM
The official report claimed no one heard explosions despite numerous video evidence of it, said explosions needed to be much louder than need be (simulated the sound loudest possible explosive with no obstacles or noise), removed support beams from the simulations of the collapse, etc. Recently a grand jury was convened for the purpose of reinvestigating all this:
https://www.ae911truth.org/grandjury [ae911truth.org]
I wonder if it had to do with the supposed serving subpoenas of bush, etc at his fathers funeral: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8Qasz_T97pY [youtube.com]