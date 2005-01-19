Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

A Nuclear Tunnelbot to Melt through Europa?

posted by martyb on Sunday January 06, @01:40AM   Printer-friendly
from the eat-your-heart-out,-Elon dept.
Science

RandomFactor writes:

Tunneling into the Earth, mankind has reached a mere 7.5 miles total depth, taking 20 years to accomplish and still only penetrating about 1/3 of the way through the Earth's crust.

Researchers at the American Geophysical Union, however, are not satisfied and if they can't break that record on Earth, well, there are other options.

On Friday (Dec. 14) at the 2018 meeting of the American Geophysical Union, the researchers presented a proposal for a "tunnelbot" that would use nuclear power to melt a path downward through Europa's shell, "carrying a payload that can search for… evidence for extant/extinct life."

The proposed tunnelbot would deploy repeaters at depths of 5, 10 and 15km to relay information. Well past the depth of any hole ever drilled on Earth, and hopefully reaching the Jovian moon's inferred liquid saltwater ocean at an estimated depth of between 10-30km

I wonder if it will need bumpers on the sides like things closer to home?

Original Submission


«  SoylentNews Book Club - Discuss: Snow Crash, Start Reading: The Moon is a Harsh Mistress
A Nuclear Tunnelbot to Melt through Europa? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 06, @01:47AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 06, @01:47AM (#782658)

    I always wondered if the lapse rate continued down below the surface into deep holes, eg Mel's hole.

(1)