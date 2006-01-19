from the stopped-clock dept.
Securityweek has a look at the bits of HR1 with digital election security implications running:
The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives has unveiled its first Bill: HR1, dubbed the 'For the People Act'. It has little chance of getting through the Republican-controlled Congress, and even less chance of being signed into law by President Trump.
Nevertheless, HR1 lays down a marker for current Democrat intentions; and it is likely that some of the potentially bi-partisan elements could be spun out into separate bills with a greater chance of progress.
One of these is likely to include the section on election security. This has been a major issue since the meddling by Russian-state hackers in the 2016 presidential election, and the subsequent realization on how easy it would be for interested parties (both foreign hackers and local activists) to influence election outcomes.
I'm all for secure and accountable elections but the feds are going to need to be careful and deliberate in what they mandate vs. what they place conditions for funding on. They do have significant authority as far as election laws go but their power is more deep than broad; most specifics are legally up to the states. Just because something is a good idea doesn't mean they currently have the legal authority necessary to do it.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday January 06, @08:52PM (2 children)
HR1: The deplatform anybody who dares boycott Israel [aipac.org] bill. No Thanks.
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Sunday January 06, @09:18PM
I do find it interesting that a legal person (a corporation) has their rights restricted in a way that is unconstitutional to impose on an individual.
Still, in one sense this gives companies cover. "We can't do what you want Sheik, it is against U.S. law."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 06, @09:21PM
This may be relevant to your interests, though I'm not certain what HR1 has to do with it. Is it a rider nobody's mentioned? In any case: European Jewish Association slanders left and urges dialogue with far-right [wsws.org].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 06, @09:06PM
Congress isn't Republican controlled.
It should read Republican controlled Senate.
Congress is split.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 06, @09:13PM (1 child)
It's garbage unless it mandates photos taken when people vote.
Without photos, there is no way to tell if fraudulent voting even exists. We can and should assume that it is rampant, but we can't know. There is no possible way to prosecute most cases because we can't figure out who was voting. Undercover investigations have shown that poll workers are frequently uninterested in proper identity verification.
The polling station should also have a pre-existing photo when the voter shows up. The voter ID should be there when the voter arrives, ready to be looked up on a computer.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday January 06, @09:18PM
Yep, dispensaries do it. And I never understood why people are bitching about voterID in the first place. If it's so damn difficult for people to get ID's, then the government should be able to make it easier for people to get IDs.
We need strong voter ID laws, of course, to protect our elections from Russian Hacking. If we had strong voter ID laws during the 2016 election, then Hillary would have won because the Russians couldn't attack our voting process.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Sunday January 06, @09:23PM (2 children)
What are the Democrats going to do about the Republicans who lose an election, but make sure they prevent the incoming Democrat from exercising any power?
Gerrymandering and suppressing minority voters are Republican stock in trade, and are anti-democratic but it looks like a coup in Wisconsin.
Read this before you tell me how wrong I am, OK? [nytimes.com]
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday January 06, @09:29PM
I live in that state, and am disgusted to the depths of my soul with this. But nothing can stop it. I don't think anyone ever imagined this level of partisan pettiness when the system was being set up. Walker ought to be dropped off a goddamn cliff for this, with Vos dropped directly on top of him.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Sunday January 06, @09:41PM
Limiting the capabilities of the incoming politicians of the opposite party in lame duck sessions has a long and bipartisan history.
Politics sucks, but this is hardly some new thing Republicans are doing (contrary to protestations to the contrary by impartial sources such as the NYT)
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Sunday January 06, @09:29PM
And it will stay that way for the foreseeable future. The reason for this is extremely simple: Political parties have made the decision that their electoral victory is more important than democracy. Once that line has been crossed, there's no possible way to make a fair election happen:
- You can pass laws that make things better, but those laws won't be enforced if the people responsible for the enforcement are of the same party as the people who broke those laws.
- You can invite international observers, but those international observers' findings can and will be ignored by whichever party won if the international observers don't come up with the same answer.
- You can try electing tough enforcers of election law to the posts that enforce it (typically the secretaries of state), and those who got elected by being crooks will either loosen the laws or cut the budgets to make that enforcer unable to do their job.
- You can use paper and other physical ballots. Even if they aren't made intentionally confusing, a bad guy can defeat those by having ballots mysteriously go missing if they don't contain the votes you want to count, or by changing the counts so much even while the ballots remain locked down that nobody looks at the ballots.
- You can use electronic systems to vote. If you do that, you're going to have that system compromised, because there are so many layers from the hardware all the way on up to the application and everything in-between (OS, libraries, utilities like databases, etc) that there's going to be at least 1 vulnerability that will be successfully hidden. Remember, you have a lot of people with access to a lot of money who have every reason to want to compromise these systems, and the list of those people also not-infrequently include those at the companies making these electronic voting systems.
