from the low-res dept.
LG has announced its TV lineup in the lead-up to the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next week. As in other recent years, the company has split its lineup between LCD and OLED models, and the OLED models are generally the most interesting. This year, LG's OLEDs and certain high-end LCD TVs will support HDMI 2.1, allowing them to display 4K content at 120Hz over HDMI.
HDMI 2.1 is also relevant for the emerging 8K TV category, as the previous version of HDMI only allowed 8K at 30 frames per second (fps). LG will introduce two 8K TVs—the 88-inch Z9 OLED TV and the 75-inch SM99 LCD TV—that can handle 60Hz content at the full 8K resolution over HDMI. Samsung announced its first mass-market 8K TV in late 2018, and it was limited to 30Hz. Granted, there is virtually no 60Hz 8K content available in most markets, and very little 120Hz 4K content. But that could change as TVs like these come to market.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Samsung's 2019 TVs to support Apple iTunes, AirPlay 2
Samsung and Apple are making nice -- at least when it comes to video.
Samsung's on Sunday said its 2019 line of smart TVs will offer support for iTunes movie and TV shows beginning this spring. The launch could coincide with the expected unveiling of Apple's long-rumored video streaming service, which is expected to make an appearance early this year.
The iTunes support will allow Samsung TV owners in more than 100 countries to access their iTunes library or buy and rent iTunes video content through their TVs. The support marks the first time iTunes movies and TV shows are being made available on a streaming video device that isn't made by Apple or isn't a PC. The capability will also be made available to 2018 models through a firmware update, Samsung said.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 07, @04:21AM (1 child)
I might be interested in one of these tvs, but I am sure it will be "smart". So I will stick with projectors, where this trend hasn't hit yet.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 07, @05:11AM
"...I will stick with projectors, where this trend hasn't hit yet."
-
The above post should be modded up.
A TV which can spy on its owner is not a TV a thinking person will want to own, period.
All this "smart" gadgetry being embraced by people who are supposedly intelligent proves that a brain which is not used for independent critical thought is of little benefit to its owner.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 07, @04:22AM
We have a ways to go after 8K.
(Score: 2) by KilroySmith on Monday January 07, @04:44AM (1 child)
>>> But that could change as TVs like these come to market.
Sure. We'll get lots of Netflix movies at 8K/60fps and 4K/120fps. All of them compressed to fit in a tiny communications channel, giving an effective resolution of 1K.
What good is a pixel if you can't see it?
(Score: 2) by driverless on Monday January 07, @05:02AM
It's not meant for you, it's meant for vendors. If they can't come up with some new tech bling every few years, they wouldn't be able to convince a quite sizeable and very profitable subset of the population to throw out perfectly good devices and buy expensive new ones that do the same thing, but with bigger numbers on the packaging.