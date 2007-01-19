from the fire-sale dept.
California utility company PG&E Corp is exploring filing some or all of its business for bankruptcy protection as it faces billions of dollars in liabilities related to fatal wildfires in 2018 and 2017, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The company is considering the move as a contingency, in part because it could soon take a significant financial charge for the fourth quarter of 2018 related to liabilities from the blazes, the sources said.
A bankruptcy filing is not certain, the sources said. The company could receive financial help through legislation that would let it pass on to customers costs associated with fire liabilities, the sources said. But that is just a possibility, they said, so bankruptcy preparations are being made.
(Score: 2) by julian on Monday January 07, @06:50AM (1 child)
Just great, can't wait for my power bill to go up. Either they pass the fire damage costs onto me, or they go bankrupt, sell off, reconstitute, and pass the costs onto me.
Good thing solar is going on my roof next year.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Monday January 07, @07:44AM
Have you looked into storage, like a PowerWall?
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday January 07, @06:56AM
It collects a fee specifically for cutting trees back from power lines, but I know of at least one other case of causing a major fire because she didn't actually trim anything back that year.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad pancake batter.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 07, @07:01AM
From an investor's standpoint, their stock is a fantastic example of how even stodgy old utility stocks aren't foolproof. Stop loss or better yet hedges based on options should be a consideration with any stock. Diversification can also help. This isn't the first time PGC has been in trouble. It bounced back the last time. They might not be so lucky this time. The "widows and orphans" who depend on steady dividend checks will be OK if this is less than 1% of their portfolio as it often is with a diversified mutual fund. OTOH, if you had all your eggs in this basket and you were "naked when the tide went out", you have only yourself to blame.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Monday January 07, @07:20AM (1 child)
It's possible that PG&E is at fault for one or more fires. It is equally possible that they are not. More to the point: PG&E provides the most obvious "deep pockets" for people to go after. People with inadequate insurance, or who failed to cut trees back from their property, or whose houses were built in areas where they were always going to be at risk.
There has been a lot of discussion of forest management. The forests in question burn - that's part of their natural lifecycle. Forest management gives you the choice between lots of not-so-intense fires, or occasional total burnouts. The best forest management might well set the forest deliberately ablaze every year or two. But this would freak out the greenies, who fail to understand that fires are part and parcel of the nature they claim to love.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 07, @07:52AM
When the fire is started by improperly maintained power lines then yeah, we can blame PG&E. Unless you're personally gonna come rake our forests I don't wanna hear the excuses.