19/01/07/067246 story
posted by takyon on Monday January 07, @09:11AM
from the groped-into-it dept.
Hundreds of Transportation Security Administration officers, who are required to work without paychecks through the partial government shutdown, have called out from work this week from at least four major airports, according to two senior agency officials and three TSA employee union officials.
The mass call outs could inevitably mean air travel is less secure, especially as the shutdown enters its second week with no clear end to the political stalemate in sight. "This will definitely affect the flying public who we (are) sworn to protect," Hydrick Thomas, president of the national TSA employee union, told CNN.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 07, @09:27AM
The security theater is not performing, what shall we do now...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 07, @09:36AM
Have the passengers walk by an explosive sniffing dog, say hello to someone as they show their boarding pass, and then through a metal detector. It is 10x faster and just as safe.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday January 07, @09:38AM
This exposes a structural weakness inherent in the US system.