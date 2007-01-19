Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

A Smartphone App can Detect Anemia Just by Viewing Fingernails Instead of Blood Test

posted by martyb on Monday January 07, @12:57PM   Printer-friendly
from the finally-got-the-bugs-ironed-out dept.
Science

karthikaqpt writes:

Biomedical engineers have developed a smartphone app with the aim of non-invasive detection of anemia. Instead of a blood test, the app uses photos of someone’s fingernails taken on a smartphone to determine whether the level of hemoglobin in their blood seems low.

The researchers published their results on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Nature Communications.

[...] The app could facilitate self-management by patients with chronic anemia, allowing them to monitor their disease and to identify the times when they need to adjust their therapies or receive transfusions, the researchers said. That may reduce side effects or complications of having transfusions too early or too late.

The technology could be used by anyone at any time and could be especially appropriate for pregnant women, women with abnormal menstrual bleeding, or runners/athletes. Its simplicity means it could be useful in developing countries.

https://www.news.gatech.edu/2018/12/10/no-bleeding-required-anemia-detection-smartphone

Original Submission


«  Facebook Knows How to Track You Using the Dust on Your Camera Lens
A Smartphone App can Detect Anemia Just by Viewing Fingernails Instead of Blood Test | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.