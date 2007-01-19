Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Shrooms Safest, Comparatively Speaking

posted by martyb on Monday January 07, @04:11PM   Printer-friendly
from the too-much-of-a-good-thing dept.
Science

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Turns out, 'magic' mushrooms are responsible for the lowest percentage of emergency ward visits, followed by cannabis in second place, and LSD and cocaine in joint third place.

At the other end of the chart, methamphetamine, synthetic cannabis, and alcohol carried the most risk of a trip to the local emergency ward, leaving MDMA (ecstasy) and amphetamines in the middle of the drug safety table.

The survey took in responses from 115,523 people across more than 50 countries. Nearly 10,000 participants said they had tried magic mushrooms in the past year, with 0.2 percent of those needing a trip to the hospital after their drug-induced trip.

That was the lowest percentage figure in the survey by some distance, but researchers are keen to point out that no drug use is entirely harmless - and there are plenty of other risks associated with drugs that don't necessarily land you in hospital.

https://www.sciencealert.com/scientists-have-ranked-9-recreational-drugs-from-safest-to-most-dangerous

Original Submission


«  Learning China’s Forbidden History, So They Can Censor It
Shrooms Safest, Comparatively Speaking | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday January 07, @04:25PM (3 children)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Monday January 07, @04:25PM (#783228) Journal

    The safest drugs are those that I understand. I have experience with alcohol, and I always get the results I want by applying that experience. Aspririn, and Tylenol, the same. Caffeine, and tobacco. All of these have known, consistent effects on my body. If I need/want something else, I'll consult with an expert. No 'shrooms off of the street corner, nothing from a dirty assed meth lab or designer drug lab. I'll go to the doctor, and take the drugs he prescribes, that I'm pretty sure have been cooked up in nice, sterile laboratories by people with degrees and years of training.

    And, even that isn't guarantee enough sometimes.

    --
    Aristarchus mom is hard core alt-right!

    • (Score: 3, Touché) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday January 07, @04:44PM

      by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Monday January 07, @04:44PM (#783235) Homepage Journal

      You get your shrooms on a street corner? Fucking city boys. They're free in most any cow pasture if the climate is right.

      --
      "Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 07, @04:56PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 07, @04:56PM (#783239)

      Shrooms are not a very profitable drug to sell on the street corner. Anybody can grow them with relatively cheap equipment and legally obtainable spores. No complicated chemistry is required.

      Start out by taking small doses and you would have no problems with it.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 07, @05:03PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 07, @05:03PM (#783242)

      You're right in that buying shrooms from a dealer is a very dumb idea.
      Since it's not addictive and you can't have a big consumption (impossible to trip multiple days in a row) it's not very lucrative.
      So unless you know a hippie that specializes in the stuff, you're likely to get sold non magic shrooms infused with some addictive and dangerous crap (gotta secure your clients).
      If you're lucky the shrooms will be store bought, if not the careless dealer could have used toxic shrooms.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 07, @04:33PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 07, @04:33PM (#783230)

    only old authoritarian idiots who support the drug war don't know this sort of thing.

(1)