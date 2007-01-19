from the leak-or-flood? dept.
Some of the computer security boffins who revealed last year's data-leaking speculative-execution holes have identified yet another side-channel attack that can bypass security protections in modern systems.
While side channel attacks like Spectre and Meltdown exploited chip design flaws to glean privileged information, this one is hardware agnostic, involves the Windows and Linux operating system page cache, and can be exploited remotely, within limits.
In a paper provided to The Register in advance of distribution early next week through ArXiv, researchers from Graz University of Technology, Boston University, NetApp, CrowdStrike, and Intel – Daniel Gruss, Erik Kraft, Trishita Tiwari, Michael Schwarz, Ari Trachtenberg, Jason Hennessey, Alex Ionescu, and Anders Fogh – describe a way to monitor how certain processes access memory through the operating system page cache.
"We present a set of local attacks that work entirely without any timers, utilizing operating system calls (mincore on Linux and QueryWorkingSetEx on Windows) to elicit page cache information," wrote the researchers. "We also show that page cache metadata can leak to a remote attacker over a network channel, producing a stealthy covert channel between a malicious local sender process and an external attacker."
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday January 07, @06:30PM (1 child)
Must be odd to be a white-hat security researcher : As soon as you show people how good you are at something, they make sure you can't do it again, and you have to find a new flaw to exploit.
The crowning achievement of those guys would be having their skills being completely useless because the world agrees that they were right, and fixes all related issues.
I'm glad for them that pervasive terrible coding is keeping food on their tables.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 07, @06:40PM
No different than fixing up my house. As soon as something goes wrong I take the time to research more-durable / higher-quality repairs so that I won't have to fix x again. Hoping to work myself out of that job while I can still repair my house (eventually will fail due to old age?)