Gaming was like breathing. It was the biggest part of my life as a teenager, one of my priorities as a college student, and eventually one of my most expensive “hobbies” as a young professional.
Then all of a sudden, after thousands of hours spent playing across genres and platforms, boredom hit me hard for the very first time in my early thirties. Some of my favorite games soon gave me the impression of being terribly long. I couldn’t help but notice all the repeating tropes and similarities in game design between franchises.
I figured it was just a matter of time before I found the right game to stimulate my interest again, but time continued to go by and nothing changed.
Is it that games have failed to innovate, or that real life is ultimately more engaging?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Monday January 07, @07:47PM (4 children)
Controllers suck. Use a mouse and keyboard.
Why aren't you picking up X? Because most games made these days suck. One of the best games ever came out in 1998 and it still holds up better than many new titles.
Other time and money sinks are arguably of more benefit to you. Why not fix up your house, or make some fermented foods? Or read a book.
(Score: 2) by gringer on Monday January 07, @07:53PM (3 children)
Spyro the Dragon?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 07, @08:03PM
Baldur's Gate or Half-life.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Monday January 07, @08:08PM
For me, it the best console game was (and still is!) MechAssault version one. [wikipedia.org]
I have yet to find a shooter that's anywhere near as fun as that one. Not a lot of pixels by today's standards, but the gameplay — which I maintain is by far the most important element — was nearly perfect.
The story mode is very good, with decent replay-ability, the team-on-enemies mode is awesome to play with a friend, and the online gameplay mode was outright terrific (no longer, the servers are gone.)
Today, specifically to play MechAssault, I still keep an XBox v1 in my theater system, and still often play this game on game night with my friends. I have owned all the other XBoxen and Playstations, a few of the Nintendo boxes, and currently have the latest ones in the system, but... the XBox/MechAssault combo is still #1.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 07, @08:09PM
Thief: The Dark Project
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 07, @07:48PM
I can't speak for lack of time/money, but when I do have free time to play I end up playing games that are way different than I used to in my teens/20s. I used to play lots of action, MMO, hack n slash, FPS, racing, RTs, etc but none of that really interests me anymore. Lately I've played things like KSP, Spaceflight simulator, Rovercraft, good ol' solitaire, minesweeper, and text based games.
Keep looking, you might find something. The best advice I can give is open up to new game genres, things you didn't used to play. You might find something you like, if even for a short time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 07, @07:53PM (1 child)
Plain and simple grandpa--your reaction time is crap these days. It's a young person's game. /sarc
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday January 07, @07:58PM
Just got my ass systematically kicked by the Nephews at Smash over the Xmas break.
I could blame age and reflexes, but having a full-time job and family, which prevent me from spending as many hours practicing and learning tricks, was probably the biggest factor.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday January 07, @08:10PM
Probably a bit of both. Part of it I guess is that I can't get into many of the new games. I couldn't care less about Fortnite etc, I don't care about the "nostalgia" people either that want me to play, shitty, 8-bit remakes. I think the only fairly "new" game that I actually enjoyed was/is Slay the Spire.
Then as sad as it it to note I can't really play the twitch shooters anymore either, the reflexes clearly are not what they used to be, also playing for to long when the games are nothing but intense keysmashers you get "the claw" hand and that hurts.
But I really do hate the mindset of "now I'm 40+ and have to be responsible and do adult things". Fuck that! Is it better to watch football and do boring shit just cause you are old(er)? Nope. But perhaps games are like movies, I'm no longer the target audience so there are few and far between titles that I do find worthy to invest in.
That said if time permits I still really like a Civilization5 with the Vox Populi mod running game with huge maps and epic pace. It's just rare to find the time these days.
WOW on the other hand have gotten really old and boring as of the last (couple of) expansion(s). But it might have more to do with most of my friends stopping to play and I just don't fancy the game so much more after over a decade of playing it, or perhaps the other part of the player-base have gotten to annoying to have to deal with. It's probably a combo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 07, @08:13PM
I think such a shift in your 30's in normal. Interests and tastes change as you move through life. Sometimes the most loved and intense hobbies are laid aside, much to one's own bewilderment.