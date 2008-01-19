This coming summer the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) is running their 8th annual security workshop — details at https://www.sae.org/attend/cyberauto

The SAE CyberAuto™ Challenge brings together students and engineers from different backgrounds, industries, and organizations to collaboratively seek new information on automotive cybersecurity. No matter your perspective of participation at CyberAuto Challenge, your experience will benefit you now and in the future: High school and college students work with in-service vehicles and their production code, software stacks, and internal electronics

Automotive engineers learn new ways to think about vehicle security and safety

Government officials gain new perspectives about vehicle security and safety while engaging one-on-one with the next generation of cyber professionals

Researchers developing emerging techniques to find real solutions to cybersecurity challenges and engage the next generation cyber-auto engineers.

This AC has no idea if you can really teach security, but at least someone is trying. It's also possible that SAE is training the other side? The page has a glowing testimonial that ends:

To sum it all up: thank you. That five days of the CyberAuto Challenge changed my life.” –Vanya Gorbachev, 2018 CyberAuto Challenge participant