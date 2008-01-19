Stories
SAE CyberAuto Challenge

posted by martyb on Tuesday January 08, @02:48AM   Printer-friendly
from the it-takes-a-thief-... dept.
Security

This coming summer the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) is running their 8th annual security workshop — details at https://www.sae.org/attend/cyberauto

The SAE CyberAuto™ Challenge brings together students and engineers from different backgrounds, industries, and organizations to collaboratively seek new information on automotive cybersecurity. No matter your perspective of participation at CyberAuto Challenge, your experience will benefit you now and in the future:

  • High school and college students work with in-service vehicles and their production code, software stacks, and internal electronics
  • Automotive engineers learn new ways to think about vehicle security and safety
  • Government officials gain new perspectives about vehicle security and safety while engaging one-on-one with the next generation of cyber professionals
  • Researchers developing emerging techniques to find real solutions to cybersecurity challenges and engage the next generation cyber-auto engineers.

This AC has no idea if you can really teach security, but at least someone is trying. It's also possible that SAE is training the other side? The page has a glowing testimonial that ends:

To sum it all up: thank you. That five days of the CyberAuto Challenge changed my life.”

–Vanya Gorbachev, 2018 CyberAuto Challenge participant

Original Submission


SAE CyberAuto Challenge | 3 comments
  (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 08, @03:11AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 08, @03:11AM (#783541)

    On a related page SAE says,

    With 100 million lines of code and counting (that’s 40% more code than runs Facebook) and 100 million electronic control units, the modern automobile presents challenges for developers and opportunity for hackers. In its eighth year, the 2019 SAE CyberAuto Challenge™ brings together all of the players—from researchers, hackers, engineers, and aspiring students—at this groundbreaking event in automotive cybersecurity.
    As a participant in the CyberAuto Challenge you will take part in an intensive five-day practicum-based workshop. You will learn and do:

            Both classroom lessons and discussions that are paired with hands-on experience with fully production cars, software, and electronics
            Full interaction with a cross section of industry professionals, including engineers, government engineers, and “white-hat hackers”
            The opportunity to perform analysis and provide input on current model, full-feature cars.

    Any idea if those numbers make sense?

    (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday January 08, @03:18AM

      by The Mighty Buzzard (18) on Tuesday January 08, @03:18AM (#783544)

      Not in a car they don't. That's entirely too many places to hide really unfortunate bugs. The only complex electronics on my next car are going to be housed in the radio. Yes, radio not touchscreen infotainment center. Thankfully, I'm capable of making that happen my own damned self even if the thing comes with more processing power than my desktop when it rolls off the showroom floor.

      --
      "Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."

  (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday January 08, @03:12AM

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) on Tuesday January 08, @03:12AM (#783542)

    Sure you can. Paranoia and attention to detail can both be acquired as skills. They just take work like any other skills. The creativity that marks a genius rather than a clock puncher, that's another matter entirely.

    --
    "Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
