from the it-takes-a-thief-... dept.
This coming summer the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) is running their 8th annual security workshop — details at https://www.sae.org/attend/cyberauto
The SAE CyberAuto™ Challenge brings together students and engineers from different backgrounds, industries, and organizations to collaboratively seek new information on automotive cybersecurity. No matter your perspective of participation at CyberAuto Challenge, your experience will benefit you now and in the future:
- High school and college students work with in-service vehicles and their production code, software stacks, and internal electronics
- Automotive engineers learn new ways to think about vehicle security and safety
- Government officials gain new perspectives about vehicle security and safety while engaging one-on-one with the next generation of cyber professionals
- Researchers developing emerging techniques to find real solutions to cybersecurity challenges and engage the next generation cyber-auto engineers.
This AC has no idea if you can really teach security, but at least someone is trying. It's also possible that SAE is training the other side? The page has a glowing testimonial that ends:
To sum it all up: thank you. That five days of the CyberAuto Challenge changed my life.”
–Vanya Gorbachev, 2018 CyberAuto Challenge participant
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 08, @03:11AM (1 child)
On a related page SAE says,
Any idea if those numbers make sense?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday January 08, @03:18AM
Not in a car they don't. That's entirely too many places to hide really unfortunate bugs. The only complex electronics on my next car are going to be housed in the radio. Yes, radio not touchscreen infotainment center. Thankfully, I'm capable of making that happen my own damned self even if the thing comes with more processing power than my desktop when it rolls off the showroom floor.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday January 08, @03:12AM
Sure you can. Paranoia and attention to detail can both be acquired as skills. They just take work like any other skills. The creativity that marks a genius rather than a clock puncher, that's another matter entirely.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."