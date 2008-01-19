Stories
Engineers Can Now Reverse-Engineer 3D Models

posted by takyon on Tuesday January 08, @01:11AM   Printer-friendly
from the metamesh dept.
Software

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984

Engineers can now reverse-engineer 3D models

A system that uses a technique called constructive solid geometry (CSG) is allowing MIT researchers to deconstruct objects and turn them into 3D models, thereby allowing them to reverse-engineer complex things.

The system appeared in a paper entitled "InverseCSG: Automatic Conversion of 3D Models to CSG Trees" by Tao Du, Jeevana Priya Inala, Yewen Pu, Andrew Spielberg, Adriana Schulz, Daniela Rus, Armando Solar-Lezama, and Wojciech Matusik.

"At a high level, the problem is reverse engineering a triangle mesh into a simple tree. Ideally, if you want to customize an object, it would be best to have access to the original shapes — what their dimensions are and how they're combined. But once you combine everything into a triangle mesh, you have nothing but a list of triangles to work with, and that information is lost," said Tao Du to 3DPrintingIndustry. "Once we recover the metadata, it's easier for other people to modify designs."

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 08, @01:20AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 08, @01:20AM (#783501)

    And the POV-Ray fans rejoiced!

  • (Score: 2) by qzm on Tuesday January 08, @02:07AM

    by qzm (3260) on Tuesday January 08, @02:07AM (#783523)

    Turning a triangle mesh in to a CSG tree is very cool, quite useful, and damn impressive..

    However it is in no way related to 'Reverse-Engineering' a 3D model.. Who says the 3D model was build from CSG in the first place? many/most are not.
    And having a CSG tree is not always a great advantage to having a surface description in the first place.

    So, impressive and useful for a few? definitely. However, PLEASE don't try and redefine words like 'Reverse Engineer' just because they make a good headline.

