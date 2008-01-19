(This is semi-advertising, but is definitely interesting to many "nerds," and one of those "why did nobody tell me these things" when I first heard about it. Who says advertising is bad?)

The "Awesome Games Done Quick" (AGDQ) marathon began on Sunday (1/6). This week-long 24/7 stream showcases people finishing games as quickly as possible, as in finishing the game Portal in about 10 minutes.

It is a semi-annual gaming event run for charity, which along with its partner "Summer Games Done Quick," (SGDQ) raises millions of dollars of donations for two charities. The charity for AGDQ is the Prevent Cancer Foundation. However, the actual event itself is free to watch online; no donation needed.

You can find more information on their website: https://gamesdonequick.com/

And/or join them on their Twitch stream.