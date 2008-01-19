Stories
Largest Semi-Annual Speed-Gaming Marathon -- Awesome Games Done Quick -- is Running Now

posted by martyb on Tuesday January 08, @04:25AM   Printer-friendly
from the we've-come-a-long-way-since-Colossal-Cave dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

(This is semi-advertising, but is definitely interesting to many "nerds," and one of those "why did nobody tell me these things" when I first heard about it. Who says advertising is bad?)

The "Awesome Games Done Quick" (AGDQ) marathon began on Sunday (1/6). This week-long 24/7 stream showcases people finishing games as quickly as possible, as in finishing the game Portal in about 10 minutes.

It is a semi-annual gaming event run for charity, which along with its partner "Summer Games Done Quick," (SGDQ) raises millions of dollars of donations for two charities. The charity for AGDQ is the Prevent Cancer Foundation. However, the actual event itself is free to watch online; no donation needed.

You can find more information on their website: https://gamesdonequick.com/

And/or join them on their Twitch stream.

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday January 08, @04:49AM

    by c0lo (156) on Tuesday January 08, @04:49AM (#783558)

    but is definitely interesting to many "nerds," and one of those "why did nobody tell me these things"

    See also [soylentnews.org]

