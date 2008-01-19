from the RIP dept.
ARP Founder Alan R. Pearlman Has Died
Alan R. Pearlman, engineer and founder of the pioneering synth manufacturer ARP Instruments, died yesterday at the age of 93.
His daughter, Dina Pearlman, shared the news:
My father passed away today after a long illness.
At 93, too weak to speak he still managed to play the piano this morning, later passing away peacefully in the afternoon. He was a great man and contributed much to the world of music you all know today.
Hopefully I can find something more eloquent to say, but I am too sad for words right now.
Pearlman (1925 – 2019) founded ARP Instruments, Inc. (originally Tonus, Inc.) in 1969, in the very early days of the synth industry. "ARP" was Pearlman's nickname, as a kid growing up in New York City.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 08, @07:51PM
St. Peter: "Hey you angels! what are those funny looking instruments? where are your harps?"
Angels: "A special guy is coming up, besides, we merely dropped an H"
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday January 08, @07:59PM
We had an ARP at school, when I was a kid many years ago. I have no idea what model it was, and no-one seemed to know what to do with it until a friend and I set it up and got it sounding better than the entire string section from the school orchestra.
That really did not go down well actually.
My friend then played about with it and could play a very creditable cover of "Dirty deeds done dirt cheap". This was also somewhat unpopular.