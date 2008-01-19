from the scoping-things-out dept.
Submitted via IRC for takyon
New BGU System Produces High-Res Images at Low Cost
An article in the December issue of the journal Optica demonstrated that nanosatellites the size of milk cartons arranged in a spherical (annular) configuration were able to capture images that match the resolution of the full-frame, lens-based or concave mirror systems used on today's telescopes.
BGU Ph.D. candidate Angika Bulbul, working under the supervision of Prof. Joseph Rosen of BGU's Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, explains the groundbreaking nature of this study, saying it proves that by using a partial aperture, even a high-resolution image can be generated. This reduces the cost of traditionally large telescopic lenses.
"We found that you don't need the entire telescope lens to obtain the right images. Even by using a partial aperture area of a lens, as low as 0.43%, we managed to obtain a similar image resolution to the full aperture area of mirror or lens-based imaging system. The huge cost, time and material needed for gigantic traditional optical space telescopes with large curved mirrors can be slashed," she said.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 08, @08:49PM
BGU is the new black of block chain.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 08, @08:58PM (1 child)
Isn't that regular old astronomical interferometry? It's well known that two small telescopes placed 100m apart, when used together, have the same resolution as a single 100m telescope, and this technique is used today by many telescopes all over the world. The primary advantage of using a single larger telescope is not resolution, but the greater aperture allows imaging of dimmer objects.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 08, @09:28PM
Indeed. The advantage of a single aperture is greater light gathering power, as you point out. The advantage of interferometry is better resolution. However, interferometry suffers from a missing flux problem. [csiro.au] Is that going to be an issue for them?