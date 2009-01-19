Stories
GitHub Free Users now Get Unlimited Private Repositories

Wednesday January 09, @02:53AM
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984

If you’re a GitHub user, but you don’t pay, this is a good week. Historically, GitHub always offered free accounts but the caveat was that your code had to be public. To get private repositories, you had to pay. Starting tomorrow, that limitation is gone. Free GitHub users now get unlimited private projects with up to three collaborators.

The amount of collaborators is really the only limitation here and there’s no change to how the service handles public repositories, which can still have unlimited collaborators.

This feels like a sign of goodwill on behalf of Microsoft, which closed its acquisition of GitHub last October, with former Xamarin CEO Nat Friedman taking over as GitHub’s CEO. Some developers were rather nervous about the acquisition (though it feels like most have come to terms with it). It’s also a fair guess to assume that GitHub’s model for monetizing the service is a bit different from Microsoft’s. Microsoft doesn’t need to try to get money from small teams — that’s not where the bulk of its revenue comes from. Instead, the company is mostly interested in getting large enterprises to use the service.

Source: https://techcrunch.com/2019/01/07/github-free-users-now-get-unlimited-private-repositories/

  by richtopia on Wednesday January 09, @03:08AM

    by richtopia on Wednesday January 09, @03:08AM

    With GitLab, I use private repos for storing more than code. Stuff like living documents that I want version control on or I need access through a web browser. While I'm not going to migrate from GitLab to GitHub, GitHub offering unlimited private repos allows me to suggest this workflow to a wider audience, thanks to GitHub's popularity.

  by SpockLogic on Wednesday January 09, @03:19AM

    by SpockLogic on Wednesday January 09, @03:19AM

    The phrase "Beware Geeks bearing gifts", or something like that, comes to mind.

  by requerdanos on Wednesday January 09, @03:24AM

    by requerdanos on Wednesday January 09, @03:24AM

    If you’re a GitHub user, but you don’t pay, this is a good week.... Free GitHub users now get unlimited private projects with up to three collaborators.

    Up to three. This number will come up shortly; for now, let's just note it.

    This feels like a sign of goodwill on behalf of Microsoft, [who] doesn’t need to try to get money from small teams... Instead, the company is mostly interested in getting large enterprises to use the service.

    Small teams get free unlimited private projects. Large enterprises, like, for example, the four broke, clueless guys in the garage at the beginning of the film Primer, are the only ones who have to pay instead of enjoy Microsoft's goodwill.

    I will say that if you are interested in such a thing, that it's nice that the restrictions are slightly relaxed. But let's not wax idiotic.

