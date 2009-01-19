from the need-moah-faster-computes dept.
it's 2019. I'm at CES, and VR is an idea gathering dust for all the wrong reasons, lost in a sea of strange peripherals and pipe dreams. Self-contained VR devices, like Oculus Quest and the newly announced HTC Vive Cosmos, are en route, but it feels too little, too late. VR has lost the attention of mainstream audiences.
In 2019, VR is a sideshow in a theme park, a marketing stunt, a slide in a PR powerpoint presentation, a niche hobby for people locked in rooms with a ton of money to spend, and -- worse -- no one seems to know what direction we're headed in, or even what virtual reality should be.
TFA cites motion sickness as a continuing issue, one of the same reasons VR didn't catch on 20 years ago. What will it take for VR to finally realize the potential everyone keeps believing it has?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 09, @04:43AM
How about a drug that temporarily turns off the balance mechanism in the inner ear, maybe that would cure motion sickness ... but you better be sitting down, else you will fall down!
More seriously, from the first day I saw Jaron Lanier wearing VR goggles and crawling around the room (c.1990), I guessed it wasn't going to go mainstream. Jaron's a neat and very convincing guy, but to me he looked too weird as he tried to get into various places in the virtual world he'd modeled.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by aristarchus on Wednesday January 09, @04:54AM (2 children)
What it will take is for everyone to stop believing it has potential that it never really had. A rather simple solution, actually. Kind of like growing out of libertariantardism.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 09, @05:09AM
VR has great potential. You put a funny hat on and all you can see are alt-rights everywhere. Then you punch them until you can no longer get it up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 09, @05:22AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 09, @05:12AM
And they can't tell who you are.