Virtual Reality Feels Like a Dream Gathering Dust

posted by martyb on Wednesday January 09, @04:30AM   Printer-friendly
from the need-moah-faster-computes dept.
Software

Phoenix666 writes:

CNet:

it's 2019. I'm at CES, and VR is an idea gathering dust for all the wrong reasons, lost in a sea of strange peripherals and pipe dreams. Self-contained VR devices, like Oculus Quest and the newly announced HTC Vive Cosmos, are en route, but it feels too little, too late. VR has lost the attention of mainstream audiences.

In 2019, VR is a sideshow in a theme park, a marketing stunt, a slide in a PR powerpoint presentation, a niche hobby for people locked in rooms with a ton of money to spend, and -- worse -- no one seems to know what direction we're headed in, or even what virtual reality should be.

TFA cites motion sickness as a continuing issue, one of the same reasons VR didn't catch on 20 years ago. What will it take for VR to finally realize the potential everyone keeps believing it has?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 09, @04:43AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 09, @04:43AM (#783983)

    How about a drug that temporarily turns off the balance mechanism in the inner ear, maybe that would cure motion sickness ... but you better be sitting down, else you will fall down!

    More seriously, from the first day I saw Jaron Lanier wearing VR goggles and crawling around the room (c.1990), I guessed it wasn't going to go mainstream. Jaron's a neat and very convincing guy, but to me he looked too weird as he tried to get into various places in the virtual world he'd modeled.

  • (Score: 1, Flamebait) by aristarchus on Wednesday January 09, @04:54AM (2 children)

    by aristarchus (2645) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday January 09, @04:54AM (#783986) Journal

    What will it take for VR to finally realize the potential everyone keeps believing it has?

    What it will take is for everyone to stop believing it has potential that it never really had. A rather simple solution, actually. Kind of like growing out of libertariantardism.

    #Free{nick}_NOW!!!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 09, @05:09AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 09, @05:09AM (#783987)

      VR has great potential. You put a funny hat on and all you can see are alt-rights everywhere. Then you punch them until you can no longer get it up.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 09, @05:22AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 09, @05:22AM (#783989)
      It might be useful, but only after the user is provided with simulation of all senses. Otherwise the brain perceives one sense apart from others. A digital machine would throw an error, but an analog machine (a brain) merges unmergeable, causing headache. Seasickness is another example of this effect.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 09, @05:12AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 09, @05:12AM (#783988)

    And they can't tell who you are.

