Watch AMD's CES 2019 Keynote Live: 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm UK

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.ign.com/articles/2019/01/08/watch-amds-keynote-live-schedule-and-livestream-times-a-ces-2019

Dr. Lisa Su, the president and CEO of AMD, will be joined by various guests to discuss new computing tech and its applications—from solving world issues to shaping the future of video games, virtual reality, and more. Read on for a rundown of when and where to watch the keynote live.

AMD will hold its CES 2019 keynote on Wednesday, January 9 at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm UK (Thursday, January 10 at 4am AET). The event will be streamed live from the Venetian in Las Vegas, and viewable here on IGN.

AMD YouTube stream. Also at AnandTech, Tom's Hardware, and Wccftech.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1jaJdULNzo

