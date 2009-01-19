19/01/09/1550201 story
posted by takyon on Wednesday January 09, @04:15PM
from the rising dept.
Dr. Lisa Su, the president and CEO of AMD, will be joined by various guests to discuss new computing tech and its applications—from solving world issues to shaping the future of video games, virtual reality, and more. Read on for a rundown of when and where to watch the keynote live.
AMD will hold its CES 2019 keynote on Wednesday, January 9 at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm UK (Thursday, January 10 at 4am AET). The event will be streamed live from the Venetian in Las Vegas, and viewable here on IGN.
AMD YouTube stream. Also at AnandTech, Tom's Hardware, and Wccftech.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 09, @04:23PM (1 child)
InTelAviv BTFO!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 09, @04:35PM
Peace has cost you your strength, victory has defeated you.
— Dr. Lisa Su to Intel
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 09, @04:47PM (4 children)
Lets see how much of this insane looking lineup gets confirmed:
http://thinkcomputers.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/ryzen-3000-series-leak.jpg [thinkcomputers.org]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday January 09, @04:53PM
No 6-cores on the Reddit leak? I didn't notice that before. I'll place my bet on the AdoredTV leak:
https://wccftech.com/amd-ryzen-3000-specs-prices-leaked-upto-16-cores-5-1ghz-on-am4/ [wccftech.com]
(Score: 2) by Snow on Wednesday January 09, @04:54PM (2 children)
This is blocked by my company firewall for malware??
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 09, @05:00PM
Hm, I dunno. I found it by image searching AMD leaks with startpage.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 09, @05:03PM
From this page: https://thinkcomputers.org/3rd-generation-ryzen-skus-specs-and-pricing-leaked/ [thinkcomputers.org]
"Anon" view:
https://browse.startpage.com/do/show_picture.pl?l=english&rais=1&oiu=http%3A%2F%2Fthinkcomputers.org%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2018%2F12%2Fryzen-3000-series-leak.jpg&sp=588718756af3e546feec316927753529&rl=ow&t=default [startpage.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 09, @05:12PM (1 child)
"muh diversity" corporate promos with shitty music -- why?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 09, @05:19PM
It's an industry standard