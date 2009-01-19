from the prenups-are-very-high-IQ dept.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/jeff-bezos-amazon-ceo-worth-137-billion-to-divorce-wife-of-25-years
"Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie are divorcing after 25 years of marriage, the Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner has announced, potentially leading to the costliest divorce settlement in history with $137 billion at stake."
The richest man in the world, currently worth about $137 billion, according to Bloomberg, made the divorce announcement on Wednesday on his Twitter.
[...]The split could lead the costliest divorce is history, even if the couple doesn’t divide the money equally. There are no reports indicating the couple has a prenuptial agreement, meaning the wealth accumulated during their marriage would have to be split evenly.
Also covered by CBC, CNN, and CNBC among other news outlets.
(Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Wednesday January 09, @09:28PM (1 child)
Keep pursuing someone better, idiot! Surely, there are swarms of women around him who have no interest in his money. "To love, and be loved..." good luck with that second part, Jeff!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 09, @09:54PM
Any subsequent marriages will come with ironclad pre-nups.
(Score: 3, Funny) by istartedi on Wednesday January 09, @09:39PM
"I'm down to my last $68.5 billion, whatever am I to do? Whoah is me." Costliest divorce in history, and smallest violin.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday January 09, @09:41PM
According to the statement in TFA it all sounds quite relaxed and adult.
Assuming for a moment the statement wasn't written by the marketing intern at Amazon, (it's a stretch, but bear with me) MacKenzie might well be feeling OK about things and only want $10 or $20 billion in the settlement.
Also, she has a Scotsman's surname for a first name.